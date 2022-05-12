News

APGA accuses guber aspirant of attempting to hijack delegates’ election

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji Comment(0)

Leader of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Abia State and the member representing Aba South in the state House of Assembly, Hon. Obinna Ichita, has alleged that one of the governorship aspirants under the party’s platform, masterminded the failed attempt to hijack the three-man delegate congress. Addressing newsmen on the development, Ichita said the suspect and others were allegedly engaged by a desperate governorship aspirant who wanted to hijack the congress.

He vowed that nobody would be allowed to destroy APGA which they suffered so much to build, saying: “APGA believes in internal democracy that guarantees equal opportunity to all and cannot tolerate any form of impunity.” The lawmaker, who explained that the incident occurred in Bende Local Government Area of the state, where someone was caught who claimed that he was engaged by one of the governorship aspirants he said was arrested and handed over to the police.

 

