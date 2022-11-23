News

APGA alleges plot to implicate Soludo with $28m bribe

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Anambra state has said it has uncovered a plot by those it described as ‘political jobbers’ to Implicate Governor Charles Soludo of receiving the sum of $28 million as bribe from Gov Hope Uzodimma of Imo state to run down the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi before the 2023 election.

Speaking to newsmen in Awka, National Coordinator, APGA Renaissance, Chief Uchenna Chukwuka, alleged that someone who claims to be an investigative journalist with the name, T. K. Ekwudayo, have been approached to implicate Soludo following his recent submissions about the ambition of Peter Obi.

He said: “It has come to the notice of this body that some faceless elements masquerading as investigative journalist with insider information from the All Progressives Congress (APC) camp of Ahmed Bola Tinubu are out to implicate our able Governor, Prof. Charles Soludo, with allegations of receiving the sum of $28 million to run down the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr Peter down.”

 

