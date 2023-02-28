APGA alleges plot to rig out Abaribe, Ikwuechegh

The Abia State All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) has alleged an attempt to rig out its candidates in Saturday’s National Assembly election Enyinnaya Abaribe and Alex Ikwuechegh.

Chairman Augustine Ehiemere alleged at a press conference in Umuahia yesterday that the delay in announcing the results since Saturday was part of the ploy to manipulate the outcome of the polls.

Ehiemere claimed that both Abaribe and Ikwuechegh received massive votes, and urged INEC to stop any further delays in announcing the results of the polls. Ehiemere accused the ruling Peoples Democratic Party of trying to take undue advantage of the delays to reverse the will of the voters in the affected constituencies.

APGA also accused the state government of conniving with INEC to cancel many polling units in Aba North and Aba South where APGA recorded many victories, and order a rerun. He cautioned INEC against any attempt to subvert the will of the people, vowing to resist such attempts.

He equally called on security agencies not to allow anybody to manipulate the collective will of the people who he claimed voted massively for APGA candidates on Saturday.

