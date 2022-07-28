News

APGA: Any primaries with Oye is illegal – Njoku

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Chief Edozie Njoku, has warned that any primaries with the former National Chairman of the party, Chief Victor Oye, is illegal. Oye had through a statement by his National Organizing Secretary, Ifeanyi Mbaeri, said fresh primaries will be conducted on August 2 and 3 for the election of new candidates to replace withdrawn House of Assembly and governorship candidates. The party pegged nomination fees for new aspirants intending to contest the fresh primaries at N500,000 for state House of Assembly and N5 million for the governorship position.

Mbaeri said: “In strict compliance with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) timetable and schedule of activities for 2023 general election, APGA has fixed fresh primaries to hold on August 2 and 3, 2022 respectively for the nomination of fresh candidates to replace withdrawn State House of Assembly and governorship candidates.”

 

Our Reporters

