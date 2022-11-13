News

APGA clarifies guber candidate’s health status, constitutes campaign council

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji UMUAHIA Comment(0)

The Abia State chairman of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), Rev Augustine Ehiemere, has declared that the party’s governorship candidate, Professor Greg Ibe, “is hale, hearty, and very fit to govern the state” if elected.
Ehiemere who cleared the air over the health status of Professor Ibe who has been away in search of medical attention, dismissed as false insinuations that he is not medically fit.

 

The party chairman said while constituting the campaign council that the Professor of Entrepreneur would soon return to the state to continue with his campaigns, declaring that those making political capital out of his health will be disappointed when they see him.

“Abians should not give in to the works of propagandists making unnecessary politics out of somebody’s health. I know that in 2019, a certain candidate was sick and he traveled abroad, took care of himself and came back.

Rev. Ehiemere later unveiled the Campaign Council of the party headed by former Commissioner for Lands, Dr Longman Nwachukwu, saying APGA remained the party to beat in 2023.

According to the list, member representing Ukwa federal constituency at the House of Representatives, Hon. Uzoma Abonta, is the Deputy Campaign Director while Chief Enyinnaya Onyekwere serves as the Secretary

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Insecurity: Turkish drones, helicopters to arrive in Nigeria – Ambassador

Posted on Author Reporter

  Ambassador of the Republic of Turkey to Nigeria, Hidayet Bayraktar, has said that drones and helicopters from Turkey will soon arrive in Nigeria as part of efforts to strengthen the security architecture of the country. Bayraktar made this known during the commemoration of the 99th National Day of the Republic  of Turkey in Abuja. […]
News

2023: Choice of Presidential candidates’ll divide APC, PDP –Lagos cleric

Posted on Author Ndubusi Ugah

The Founder and leader of Christ Deliverance Ministries in Lagos, Prophet Ekong Ituen, yesterday announced his prophetic declarations for this year, with a warning to the leadership of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), to be careful on the choices of their presidential candidates for the 2023 elections. He […]
News

Flood: 21,794 Sokoto farmers benefit from FG’s agric policy

Posted on Author Umar Abdullahi SOKOTO

No fewer than 21,794 persons affected by the 2020 flooding benefitted from the emergency agricultural intervention fund in Sokoto State.   The intervention covering 17 local government areas was inaugurated at Dange Shuni Local Government Area yesterday.   The Director General, National Emergency Management Agency, Mr. Mustapha Habib Ahmed, said the intervention is Federal Government’s […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica