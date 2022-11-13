APGA clarifies guber candidate’s health status, constitutes campaign council

The Abia State chairman of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), Rev Augustine Ehiemere, has declared that the party’s governorship candidate, Professor Greg Ibe, “is hale, hearty, and very fit to govern the state” if elected.

Ehiemere who cleared the air over the health status of Professor Ibe who has been away in search of medical attention, dismissed as false insinuations that he is not medically fit.

The party chairman said while constituting the campaign council that the Professor of Entrepreneur would soon return to the state to continue with his campaigns, declaring that those making political capital out of his health will be disappointed when they see him.

“Abians should not give in to the works of propagandists making unnecessary politics out of somebody’s health. I know that in 2019, a certain candidate was sick and he traveled abroad, took care of himself and came back.

Rev. Ehiemere later unveiled the Campaign Council of the party headed by former Commissioner for Lands, Dr Longman Nwachukwu, saying APGA remained the party to beat in 2023.

According to the list, member representing Ukwa federal constituency at the House of Representatives, Hon. Uzoma Abonta, is the Deputy Campaign Director while Chief Enyinnaya Onyekwere serves as the Secretary

