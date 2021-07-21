APGA crisis: Okeke, others’ve no locus to suspend me – Njoku

…your suspension in order – Umeorji’s aide

The crisis in the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) may not abate soon, as a factional National Chairman of the party, Chief Edozie Njoku, has dismissed his suspension by some officials.

Recall that some senior officials of APGA had announced the suspension of Njoku as chairman, even as they declared Chief Jude Okeke as the Acting chairman.

Njoku has, however, dismissed his suspension, calling to question Okeke’s claim of membership of his party’s national executive.

This was even as one of the aides to Hon. Chukwuma Umeorji, whose name was submitted as APGA’s governorship candidate in November’s election, Mr. Joseph Oraekwu, said Njoku’s suspension was valid.

A communiqué said to have been issued by a faction of the National Executive Council (NEC) and National Working Committee (NWC) of the party, and purportedly signed by the National Secretary, Muhyideen Imam, read: “‘On June 15, 2021, Jude Okeke, Kabiru Yusuf and Ikechukwu Chukwunyere and others (allegedly) made a live broadcast which was aired across the country, alleging that they have suspended Njoku, the authentic National Chairman of APGA from the party.

“Evidence from that live broadcast saw Okeke lay claims that he has assumed office as the Acting National Chairman of APGA, while Kabiru Yusuf claimed to be the National Secretary of APGA, Rabiu Garba Aliyu claimed to be the Deputy National Chairman North and Ikechukwu Chukwunyere claimed to be the Publicity Secretary of APGA.”

It further alleged that: “Jude Okeke, Rabiu Garba Aliyu and Kabiru Yusuf are not members of APGA, and did not participate at the APGA convention that held on May 31, 2019 at Owerri; where Njoku emerged as the National Chairman of the party.

“Assuming Okeke is a member of APGA and the National Deputy Chairman South as he claims; the question that discerning minds should ask is, did his purported suspension of Njoku meet up with Section 8 and subsection 8 (a)? If not, one wonders why Jude Okeke should impose his constitution on APGA.

“It is worthy to note that Subsection 8 (b) of APGA Constitution states that ‘in the event of the suspension of the National Chairman, the Deputy National Chairman from his/her zone will automatically assume office in acting capacity. This acting period must not exceed three months. After which the suspended National Chairman resumes office’.

“Here again, subsection 8 (b) of the APGA ground norm exposes Okeke. Going by the claims of Okeke, his presumed suspension of Njoku took effect from March, 2021. Exhibit D 10 of the CTC from Jigawa Court which is the report of the Disciplinary Committee dated March 10, 2021 is an indication that the purported suspension commenced in March, 2021.

“Constitutionally, the purported suspension of Njoku is meant to have ended in May, 2021. It is therefore laughable that Okeke appeared on national television to act one of the most bizarre scripts in human history. The Constitution of APGA has no room for indefinite suspension as contained in exhibit D10.”

Reacting, Oraekwu, who claimed to be APGA’s party chairman in Aguata Local Government, said: “To the best of my knowledge, Jude Okeke was formerly…during the time of the old executive, the National Youth Leader. In this dispensation, pertaining to the Njoku faction, he (Okeke) was the Vice Chairman (South).

“And because of his position as the vice chairman (South), if by any means the chairman is impeached, or vote-of-no confidence is passed on the chairman, he is in a position to take over the mantle of leadership. And that is what they did by giving him the Acting Chairman.”

Asked who gave Okeke the position of Acting Chairman, he said: “The National Executive Committee of APGA”.

When asked to be specific on the position of Njoku, he claimed: “Njoku has been suspended since 15th of June this year. And instead of him writing to the party’s leadership requesting for redress of his suspension, rather, he went ahead denying the people he has been working with.”

