APGA crisis: Party describes purported removal of national chair as ruse

The leadership of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has described the purported removal of the National Chairman of the party, Victor Oyeh, as a bundle of illegally. This is as the party said that Mr. Jude Okeke is an impostor. Similarly, the member representing Anambra East and West Federal Constituency in the National Assembly, Hon. Chinedu Obidigwe, has described his purported suspension from the party as a huge joke, addingthatthoseinvolved in the said suspension did not have the powers to do so.

Meanwhile, the Special Adviser to Governor Willie Obiano on Political Matters, Ifeatu Obiokoye, yesterday toldreportersinAwkathatthe so-called National Chairman of the party, Okeke and his cohorts, were not members of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party, and hence had no locus standi to remove the National Chairman.

He noted: “None of them is a National Officer of the APGA and their names and faces are totally strange to APGA. Please also note that pursuant to Section 223 of the 1999 Constitution as amended, the names of National Officers of the APGA are duly filled and registered after the National Convention wherein they were registered. Obiokoye further contended that there are Constitutional processes for the removal of a National Chairman in the party’s constitution, which Jude Okeke and his supporters failed to adhere to.

