APGA crisis pathological, endemic –Obasi

Chief Jerry Obasi is a former Deputy National Secretary of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), one time Deputy National Chairman of the party, former Deputy Governorship candidate of the party in Ebonyi State and esthwhile state Chairman of APGA. In this interview with UCHENNA INYA, he speaks on the November 6 Anambra governorship election, APGA crisis, president of Igbo extraction and other issues

Anambra governorship election is fast approaching. What are the chances of APGA in that forthcoming election?

APGA would have had a lot of chances but the unfortunate thing is that the party executed itself by involving in a lot of undemocratic steps and undemocratic advances as said by INEC. INEC had said that the process that brought Prof. Charles Soludo as governorship candidate is not democratic and also the party felt short of the requirements of the Electoral Act as amended.

Oye and his group approached the court through one Deacon Olaleye in Ibandan and the court said go and organise national convention within a stipulated period of time. But they shot themselves in the foot by refusing to meet up to that date, they chose what they did and the thing brought the party in bad light. Obviously, not minding what Justice Ngozi Iheme of the Court of Appeal has done with them, people are waiting at the Supreme Court and other courts also.

But outside of that, there are lots of internal wrangling in the party., the issues with the wife of our internal leader, the wife of Chief Odimegwu Ojukwu; the removal of Ojukwu’s inscription on the APGA uniform which now has also desecrated the party and now removed the spiritual reverence the party has had which is that Ojukwu’s photograph in the APGA union.

The argument that APGA is an Igbo party is one of the selling points of the party. But based on the present circumstances where Soludo has now removed the Ojukwu insignia and inserted his own and that of Obiano, it will affect the chances of the party to a very large extent.

Also, Soludo as CBN Governor did not do very well either for his Isuofia people or for the Anambra people or for Igbo people. If you look at Soludo as CBN Governor, there is no track record of his performance outside of his personal aggrandisement.

Look at what Sanusi did as CBN governor, look at the housing projects which he did for his Kano people; look at the scholarship he gave to his people to study abroad; look at the level of employment he gave to his Kano people, over 800 people he gave employment. Soludo is my person but records must be put straight. So, they are destroying APGA, day in, day out. It would have been my wish if APGA wins this election but APGA has done itself a lot of disservice in all its ramifications.

So, what is the way out of APGA problem?

We had thought that APGA will convoke a National reconciliation of a very integral value but unfortunately, the same person who destroyed the party are the same people they are calling to rebuild the party. Those who defrauded, Anambra, Abia and Imo states are in the reconciliation committee. How do you reconcile this?

The party supposed to pick people of value from different states, at least one or two persons per state. But today, it is the same Umeh who has destroyed the party; the same Oye, the same Magnus, the same Obi Okoye are the same people you brought to form the committee.

It is a mockery of some sorts; they are now making mockery of themselves and mockery of the entire process. In all the campaigns they have been going, how many persons of very serious respect are part of it?

Obviously, there are two factions in APGA. Which of the factions do you belong to?

Nigeria is a drama. The court does what they wish, INEC also does what they wish. In Nigeria, everything is genuine. To me, I don’t know where Jude and his team are coming from, but all the same, they have made an inroad, there is a court judgment that has given leverage to them and there is nothing we can do about it even though the court of Appeal has also done what they did.

So, there are many groups in APGA, you don’t know which one to follow but the truth is that things have fallen apart and the centre can no longer hold in APGA.

In the end, they could still win if something serious is done. All the political fabrics in APGA have been destroyed completely and the authentic APGA people like us are very intact, we are intact. The party is in trouble, the party is gasping for breath and all these problems in the party are self-inflict.

It seems the same thing is happening in PDP in Anambra State. How do you see it?

The one of PDP is different from that of APGA. That of APGA is pathological and endemic. The one of PDP is a peripheral problem and can be sorted out. Then the APC is a little deeper but it is not as critical as APGA just that APGA is a party in power in the state. But all the same, they are eroding very seriously the virtues that could have gone for them politically in Anambra.

Governors and other prominent politicians have been defecting to APC. What is your view on this?

It is unfortunate. For instance, Professor Ben Ayade, an erudite scholar became governor in his own style and defected to APC. I don’t think he took a good step because the people of Cross River are not largely members of the APC. Then in Ebonyi here, you can see that the governor left without the strong members of the party.

The three senators didn’t leave with him, the House of Representatives members didn’t leave with him except for the only one that is APC. In the House of Assembly, none of the members have clearly come out to say that he defected to the APC with him but if there is, I don’t know anyway.

So, it is not politically wise for the governors to leave PDP, the platform they were elected and join APC. Those moves have made all of them unpopular, more unpopular and I know that in their hearts, they know that they have made political mistakes and to me it is a sort of political self-doubt.

But in Nigeria, anything can happen because it is only in Nigeria that somebody has no political party and he becomes governor. Maybe the governors are looking towards things like that.

There is this belief by political pundits that the governors defected to the APC for fear of the EFCC. What is your take on this?

It is not true because if you looted your state treasury, EFCC must have a way it will come after you in one way or the other. But they should have waited to finish their tenure. But to me, they are climbing the tall Iroko tree with their backs and obviously they will fall from such Iroko tree.

So, it is not also wise to say that it is because of EFCC that they defected to APC. Most of them are leaving because of political reasons. Some of them want to be Vice President, some want to be President.

So, they are just taking some sort of political gamble to see where it leads them but I don’t think that the EFCC thing on their own part is a very wise decision because at least you have to finish your tenure first and ordinarily, there should be very strong legislation wherein if you leave your party, you will lose that seat automatically. We have such a law but it is not strong enough and that is why people continue to swim from one party to another.

You have been in APGA for a long time. Do you intend to leave the party?

We have tried ourselves for APGA. Maybe someday, we may be thinking of serving elsewhere because of the way the party destroyed itself and again, you cannot continue to remain in the party that is heading nowhere, the party that has no programme for anybody except the Anambra people, the party that is not interested in widening its horizon to other areas.

But all the same, I have no regret that I have consistently remained in APGA, I have no regrets for maintaining the principle which I have maintained and given the situation, I would have behaved the same way unless otherwise I would have still remain in APGA and nobody will be holding an umbrella or will be sitting under a roof top and rain and sun will be beating you and you continue to remain there but all the same, I am still in APGA.

There has been clamour for Igbo presidency. Do you think the South -East is ready for this exalted position?

Well, the Igbo cannot make it alone but that is the only thing that will balance the country called Nigeria. We have seen a lot of Presidents from different parts of the country and the country didn’t collapse and if they are persons that have most criteria to be President, it is the Igbo people.

So, the only way to balance the country and to address the issue of injustice and marginalization which the Igbo has suffered is to allow them to be President. I say because Igbo cannot be President alone, other parts of the country will be needed to carry out such projects but the most qualified person to be President is the Igbo and Igbo has supported every other part of the country to be President.

Why do you think the Igbo man is the most qualified person to be the next President of the country?

This is because the Igbo person is the most deprived person politically. Because he is the most deprived, that is why he is the most qualified to be the next President and he will make a difference if given the opportunity. It is only the Igbo man that believes in one Nigeria who will go to Zamfara State and build an estate and will not have even a single room in his native state.

It is only the Igbo man that has complete national spread and Igbo presidency will nip agitations in the zone under the bud because Igbo presidency is part of the argument of the agitators. If you give us our four years of two terms, the injustice would have been addressed to a very large extent and the agitation would have also reduced to a great extent.

