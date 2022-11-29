Politics

APGA Crisis: ‘We Remain Unruffled’

Our Correspondent

The Chief Edozie Njoku-led faction of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), has said it is “unruffled'” by the travail of its leader, even as it vowed to stay the course.

The National Administrative Secretary, Mr. Okoro Chinedum Benedict, conveyed the position of the group in a statement sent to New Telegraph, Tuesday.

This newspaper reports that APGA has been embroiled in a leadership crisis for some years now, with Messrs Njoku, and Victor Oye laying claims to the chairmanship of the party.

” We are not distracted by the (alleged) media razzmatazz.

“We commend all those that have been with us in the course of these perilous times. This too shall pass.

“We remain unruffled…and wish to plead with the Inspector General of Police to intervene,” he said.

Okoro expressed hope that the court will grant the party chieftain bail on Wednesday, when an application in that direction is expected to be heard.

 

Reporter

