APGA: Ebubeagu needs to be checked in Ebonyi

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Ebonyi State chapter, yesterday called for disbandment of the Ebubeagu Security Network in the state ahead of next year’s general election. The party said the outfit it described as a “militia group” should not be part of the processes for the election. The party stated this in a statement by its Publicity Secretary Chibuike Nwanchor.

It alleged that there was a plan to attack some leaders of the party in the state using the outfit. Nwanchor said: “The attention of APGA in Ebonyi State has been drawn to the information on social media by some supporters of the All Progressives Congress, (APC) government in Ebonyi State over their plan to attack the deputy governorship candidate of APGA, Dr. Nkata Chukwu.

He said: “Also penned for similar attacks are the Ebonyi South senatorial candidate, Sir, Ifeanyi Eleje, Mr. Charles Otu and indeed, all the APGA candidates in Ebonyi South. “However we wish to let the state government and indeed the general public know that we have heard and read from several online publications of the evil plan by the Umahi government and the unguarded public utterances by the core supporters of APC government to attack APGA candidates in Ebonyi South and other political parties in Ebonyi State.

“The APGA in Ebonyi State wishes to let the state government to note the following: “That we have taken much of their intimidations and destructions of APGA billboards and the violence against Ebonyi citizens since the inception of this current administration. “That the incumbent government does not have the monopoly of violence as we will not fold our hands and watch our candidates, core supporters, or even sympathizers being attacked in any way or form for merely exercising their civic and Constitutional obligation of belonging to or peacefully participating in the political process in a democracy.

“Consequently, we have written to the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Aliyu Garba and indeed, other relevant security agencies in Nigeria over such an evil plan. “That Ebonyi State belongs to all of us and a level playing ground should be given to all political parties in Ebonyi as INEC kicks off campaigns ahead of the 2023 general elections. “We reiterate the call for the disbandment of Ebubeagu militia from participating in any process in any way or form in the activities leading to the 2023 General election as recently directed by the Inspector- General of Police. “Ebonyi remains governed by the laws enshrined in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and not the Banana Republic. The political actors of the ruling APC in the State led by Umahi must therefore play by the rules of the game.”

 

