APGA guber aspirant, Ijioma to delegates: Give me your votes, I’ve capacity to win, defend votes

Ahead of Sunday primary election of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), in Abia State, a leading aspirant, General Ijioma Nwokoro Ijioma (retd), has appealed to delegates to the primary election to remember he is the best among the contenders with passion to salvage the State from years of misrule.

General Ijioma made the appeal in Umuahia while unveiling his manifesto saying he came from retirement to serve the State because he saw the State was in need of experienced and passionate leaders to fill the leadership deficit gap that had plagued it for so long. He said that as a General, he is more qualified among the four contenders to the governorship of the State in APGA has the capacity not only to win the election but also to defend the votes for the party. He said: “I wish the delegates would see through the facade of the carrot being dangled before them.

 

