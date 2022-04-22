News

APGA guber aspirant promises rapid development in Enugu

A governorship aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Rev. Donatus Obi-Ozoemena, has assured residents of Enugu State of rapid socioeconomic development if elected governor in 2023. Obi-Ozoemena said this while addressing his supporters in Enugu in a forum to mobilise grassroots support for his “Operation Kick-Out Retrogression in Enugu” project. He said he wanted the state’s top job to lead Enugu State out of innate hunger and out of retrogression occasioned by bad governance. Describing the project as a new dawn, he noted that he was usually hurt seeing his people, especially youths, battle with predicaments of lack of hope for the future, joblessness and insecurity, among others. The cleric, however, urged residents of the state to shift their support to APGA, alleging that the platform they had supported since 1999 had produced no appreciable results.

 

