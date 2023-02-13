News

APGA guber candidate, Ibe hails judiciary, dedicates victory to Abia people

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji Comment(0)

The Abia State governorship candidate of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Prof Gregory Ibe, has commended the Nigerian judiciary for being the last bastion of hope and beacon of light for the people over his victory at the Court of Appeal.

Reacting to the Court of Appeal matter between him and General Ijioma N Ijioma in which the appellate court reaffirmed his candidature, Ibe appreciated God for using the judiciary to revalidate and reaffirm his victory at the 29 May 2022 guber primary election, stressing that the learned jurists delivered what he described as “an impeccable sound judgement characterised by erudite scholarliness.” The Gregory University Chancellor dedicated the victory to Abia people, and commended indigenes and residents of the state for sustained prayers and support.

He urged them not to relent until the attainment of the Abia of their dream was realised. According to the APGA governorship hopeful, Firstly, I want to thank God for divinely deploying the judiciary in reaffirming the will of our people. I also want to express immense gratitude to the judiciary for living up to their reputation as the last bastion of hope and beacon of light for the people by delivering an impeccable.”

 

Our Reporters

