APGA guber candidate, Ibe, rejects A’Court ‘no candidate judgement

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji

The Abia State governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Prof Gregory Ibe has expressed disappointment with the Appeal Court judgement that declared that the party has no governorship candidate, a prayer not sought by the appellant. He has, therefore, directed his legal team to commence cross appeal proceedings at the Supreme Court. Reacting yesterday to the judgement, which sustained the nullification of the Abia State APGA governorship primary election of May 29, 2022 by Justice Binta Nyako of the Abuja High Court, which the petitioner and one of the aspirants, Sir Chikwe Udensi, claimed was marred by irregularities, Ibe rejected and described it as unacceptable.

He stated: “Today, I received with utter dissatisfaction the outcome of the Abuja Court of Appeal matter between Sir Chikwe Udensi and I. “According to information available to me, the judges denied Sir Udensi his twin prayers of either being declared governorship candidate of our party or ordering a rerun of the primary election.

“But, in a manner tantamount to playing Father Christmas, the Court surprisingly erred by grant- ing a request that was not pleaded by declaring that our party, APGA, should not present any candidate during the governorship election of March 11, 2023. “This is not only a strange ruling but one that is preposterous and totally unjustifiable. I thereby reject the judgment in its entirety and subsequently announce my decision to seek redress at the apex court. “Already, my lawyers have been briefed to immediately commence cross appeal proceedings at the Supreme Court in order to overturn the unfair judgment.”

 

