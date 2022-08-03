APGA guber candidate laments neglect of Abia health sector

Governorship candidate of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) in Abia State, Prof. Gregory Ibe, has disclosed that he is targeting 20,000 patients in his free medical and surgery outreach flagged off yesterday The APGA candidate who was represented at the event by his running mate, Hon Obinna Ichita, decried the ‘deplorable state of health sector in Abia State,’ saying it was responsible for the growth of mortuary businesses. Ibe accused the state government of insensitivity to the good health of citizens by its nonchalant attitude to the welfare of doctors and other health workers in the state.

“It’s only in Abia that doctors are owed for 25 months and the government is busy telling stories. Our only state teaching hospital, the Abia State University Teaching Hospital, ABSUTH, Aba, has been under lock and key for over one year because doctors are owed for over two years. “The present administration in the state has lost value for life. The only functional unit at ABSUTH is the mortuary and the government is not moved. Fridays and Saturdays are now for burial due to the high rate of death in Abia. “The oldest man in most communities today is 50 years old because there is no robust health care system in place. The health sector is dead”, Ibe said.

