APGA is ready for 2023 elections –Oye

Chief Victor Oye is the National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA). In this interview monitored on Arise Television, he speaks on escalating violence and destruction of property in Anambra State, the crisis in APGA and the party’s preparation for the 2023 general election, among others. ANAYO EZUGWU reports

What is your thought on the recent visit of Governor Chukwuma Soludo to the leader of indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu and the continued violence in Anambra State?

The truth of the matter is that what is happening in Anambra today is quite unfortunate and unexpected. Anambra before now has been a very peaceful state and the people of Anambra State are enterprising people, hardworking, resilient and committed to peace and national unity. It has never been our expectation that Anambra would be in this state of turmoil. But be that as it may, you know that when you are fighting criminality and other forms of injustice, this is what you get. But I’m surprised that they are concentrating on Anambra State. When you talk about Nnamdi Kanu, he does not come from Anambra State.

He comes from Abia and the state is a relatively peaceful but Anambra State is bearing the brunt now. The visit of the governor to Nnamdi Kanu, instead of causing an unnecessary crisis, should rather promote peace and tranquility in the region because the governor demonstrated courage in what he did. No other governor from the South-East had the courage to do what Governor Soludo did. And you could remember that in the past, he led Igbo people to seek for the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu from Kuje Prison. So, the antecedents are there and the governor has shown commitment, courage, vision and resilience in taking the state to another level of development.

So, what Governor Soludo needs at this time is the total cooperation of everybody in Anambra in order to make the state a livable homeland. We cannot continue to waste lives that we cannot even create. It is shared barbarism and wickedness for anybody to take a life he did not create. Anambra State does not deserve what it is receiving at present because the state is a state God has designed as a very successful state economically, politically and otherwise. Do not forget that Anambra State produced the likes of Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe and he was the first Nigerian civilian president. What is happening in Anambra State today is quite pitiable, unfortunate and very painful. Anambra should be left alone and there must be peace in Anambra State.

The present government in Anambra is committed to peace, tranquility and good governance. All those people who feel agitated one way or the other should seek another way of ventilating their grievances and not resorting to violence, destroying property and lives which cannot be replaced easily.

Why do you think that Anambra State is one of the epicentres of the ongoing violence in the South- East?

That was why I said everybody is surprised by what is happening in the state. Let me trace the genesis a little bit. Before the 2021 Anambra State governorship election, the state was a very peaceful state but immediately some political actors came on stage, they turned the state upside down by importing mercenaries from neighbouring states to cause trouble in the state. But we thank God for making us navigate through that election peacefully and successfully. That was not the original design of the sponsors of violence in Anambra State. What we are saying in essence is that Anambra State should be left alone to develop.

The people, as we speak, live in bondage. A whole senatorial district of the state is under lockdown, the entire Anambra South, because of activities of hoodlums. And we doubt that these perpetrators belong to IPOB because the group has repeatedly denied involvement in this dastardly act. What the security agencies should do is take the bull by the horns and confront these hoodlums. What is happening in Anambra is unfortunate and it does not happen in any civilized society. It is quite worrisome because the people of the state do not deserve this. The governor is ready to take the state to another level of development and that is why we should support him.

Those who are angry or agitated in one way or the other should sheath their swords and work for the good of the people. Let us stop wasting lives because this life is transient; there is nothing here for anybody to kill any other person for. There is no reason for that because everybody on the earth today will die someday. Have people considered the consequences of such actions of killing people and destroying government property, and that they would be rebuilt with government money? It doesn’t make sense. If we are angry, it may be justified in one way or the other that Nnamdi Kanu is held in detention, everybody is not happy about it but something led to something. We must come to the roundtable to sort this matter out, and I’m happy that as we speak, the entire world is watching.

They know that we are making sure that Nnamdi Kanu is released because he cannot perpetually be in detention, and I think everybody has learnt their lesson. What we are going to do now is to work together as a people to develop our country for the good of all of us. But what is happening in Anambra State cannot take us anywhere rather it will take us 100 years backwards. We must move forward because the world is moving forward.

Some people are saying that there could possibly be a faction of IPOB because Governor Soludo’s meeting with Nnamdi Kanu should have doused the tension in the South-East. What is your take on that?

I don’t know because I’m not a security man. It is the duty of the security agencies to look into all of that. What I can tell you assuredly is that IPOB has consistently said that they are not involved in what is happening in Anambra. I agree with them because if IPOB could come out in the open and declare that they are not involved, it is the duty of the security agencies to unravel the misery going on in the state. It is not my duty to do so but that Anambra State governor does not deserve the situation it found itself as we speak. We must continue to do something to bring peace to the state. The state is the economic livewire of the entire South-East. Every Monday people sit at home doing nothing. This increases the frustration of the youth, leads to economic downturn and causes even social dislocation because when people sit at home doing nothing, what do you expect would be the consequences? The economy will suffer and the people will suffer. There are people who depend on their daily income to make a living. Such people are stranded. I feel the pain so much because I know what our people are going through. It is not only in Anambra but all over Nigeria; people are being killed. President Muhammadu Buhari has to do something very fast to bring this nation to a state of stability.

What is happening to your party, particularly between you and Edozie Njoku?

Let me address that one because it is part of Nigeria’s problem when people deliberately give attention to political miscreants. There is something about me, I’m a journalist by profession but I don’t go on air castigating people because I know what is right and what is proper. Let me explain this situation very well; there are two judgements from the Anambra State High Court in 2020 affirming the national convention of APGA conducted under my watch as national chairman on May 31, 2019. After that, the Court of Appeal in Kano affirmed the same convention and affirmed me as the national chairman of APGA in a judgement delivered on August 10, 2021.

On October 14, the apex court in Nigeria delivered another judgement affirming me as the national chairman of APGA. These things are not disputable because when a judgement is delivered by the Supreme Court, it is final and you don’t talk about it again. Recently, we started hearing some rumour, I call it rumour because it contained no fact that the Supreme Court reviewed the judgement it gave on October 14 in favour of Edozie Njoku. I found it laughable because there is no truth in that but we carried out our investigation and found out that the judgement of October 14 was on an appeal by Jude Okeke.

The first respondent was Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the second respondent was myself, Victor Oye and the third respondent was one Rabiu. In the final judgement, the Supreme Court said unequivocally that the foundation of the appeal by Jude Okeke has collapsed, and when the foundation of a house collapses everything collapses with it.

The Supreme Court also said that the joinder application by Edozie Njoku and co ‘is also hereby dismissed.’ So, nothing more is hanging anywhere and Edozie Njoku was not a party to the suit in question. How can you benefit from something you are not a party to? Our investigation at the registry of the Supreme Court judgement also revealed the said judgement was forged, altered and tampered with by Edozie Njoku and co. For me, that is sacrilegious.

It is only in Nigeria that this kind of thing would happen and people are still working on the streets free. Remember when we had the same battle last year, the media was giving him publicity but I told the media not to do so because this man is an impostor and there is no question about it. He is going about collecting money from unsuspecting members of the public and this should not be accepted. I have call on the security agencies to do their work because this man should not be allowed to be fomenting trouble. Every time we have an election in Nigeria, this man called Edozie Njoku will come out with one antics or another to confuse the masses and extort money from them.

These things should be addressed by the security agencies immediately. In fact, we have already written a petition to the Nigeria Judicial Council (NJC), the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), the police and the Department of Secret Service (DSS) to do their job and deal with these miscreants. Justice Mary Odili never sat on May 9 or any other time to review any judgement neither did the Supreme Court sat to do the same. There is nowhere in the entire universe where any court has affirmed the so-called convention held by Njoku on May 31, 2019? The only convention INEC monitored was the convention we conducted on May 31, 2019. This man stayed in a hotel and waited for the outcome of our convention in Akwa. The convention was monitored by a national commissioner from INEC.

How is your party preparing for the forthcoming elections?

Our party is ready and we are working very hard because we are the real people. The other people are masquerading and jumping from one place to another, seeking who to devour but APGA has no factions.

