APGA, Labour Party in battle of supremacy in Anambra

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Anambra State is facing an existential battle ahead of the Governorship and House of Assembly elections on March 18. OKEY MADUFORO looks at the Herculean task facing the party following the ascendency of the Labour Party (LP) in the state in the Presidential election held on February 25

Governor Charles Soludo of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) coasted to victory in the election held last year when he defeated all the other challengers to the coveted governorship seat to become the sixth civilian governor of Anambra State. That APGA since its founding has continued to hold sway in Anambra State as the ruling party is something that many celebrate the party leadership for being able to hold on tightly to the state and keeping off other political parties. However, that stronghold was shattered at the Presidential election held on February 25, with the Labour Party (LP) beating APGA roundly in its home turf.

This development has sent jitters down the spine of the party and its followers, particularly Soludo, who though not up for election on March 18 but would have to see to it that his candidates for the membership of the state House of Assembly are delivered.

For many political watchers and observers, this certainly has become a source of grave worry for Soludo as it has given birth to the rift speculation that Soludo may be facing impeachment in the coming days if the Labour Party sweeps all the seats like a hurricane as it did during the Presidential election.

The seeming battle between APGA and the LP over who wins the 30 seats at the state House of Assembly got messier following a disclosure by an opposition group, alleging plots in the state to eliminate the Presidential Candidate of LP, Peter Obi.

Reacting to this allegation, the Chief Press Secretary to Soludo, Christian Aburime, said there is nothing of such, noting that it only exists in the imagination of those peddling it, which he said would come to nothing because it shows the desperation of a people that are afraid of losing election. He stated that, “The allegations are false and very nauseating.

That certain people could sit somewhere and cook up a story of this nature is highly reprehensible. None of the allegations is true. “The governor has been in Anambra State engaging stakeholders for the Saturday election (shifted to March 18). The general public is advised to disregard the allegations as falsehoods. Ndi Anambra should also disregard all the insinuations in the write up as mere falsehoods.

“They should come out massively and vote APGA this Saturday for the state House of Assembly election in order to sustain the developmental strides of Soludo” Similarly a member of the legal team of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) based in the United Kingdom, Clem’s Nwafor, dismissed the involvement of the body in the phantom plot to attack Obi.

Nwafor declared that, “People should leave IPOB alone because we have no business with politics. “We believe that this is coming from some faceless elements who are riding on the crest of one of the political parties to malign the image and reputation of Governor Charles Soludo, who has been on the vanguard for the release of our leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and we take exception to such rumours because we have a way of getting at the peddlers of falsehood.” While the Press Secretary to Uzodimma, Mr Nwachukwu Oguwike dismissed the allegation in a telephone chat that, “We didn’t react to nonsense.’’

The hostility against APGA and Soludo is something that many say was given birth to before the general elections when Soludo in a write up that was widely publicised took on Obi and contending that he will not win the presidential election. A disposition that many people did not take happily to, saying it was done in bad faith just as it accused Soludo of trying to oppose and de-market Obi, a former governor, a friend and brother of his as he claimed. However, Soludo dismissed those allegations, contending that the secure environment created by his government was what enabled the huge turnout of voters in the presidential election in the state. The governor, who spoke through Aburime during an interactive session with journalists, said about eight local government areas in the state, which had previously been annexed by criminal elements, had been liberated by the Soludo led government, thus giving voters the confidence to come out during the Presidential election. Aburime was speaking on the need for Anambra people to vote for House of Assembly candidates from the APGA, saying that doing so will help Soludo to further stabilise the state.

He said: “The election was peaceful in Anambra, and you will agree with me that it was the peaceful environment that gave Obi the opportunity to garner all the votes he got in the state. Before now, not many people would have come out to vote, because of the security situation.

“Anambra people know that Governor Soludo is working very hard, and for them to sustain such work, they need to support the party of the governor. “For those thinking that Soludo did not support Obi, they have to know that the governor did not interfere in the election, like some governors did, or even try to coerce anyone. “He even predicted openly that Obi would win Anambra State, and the prediction came to pass. He made no move to thwart the result, and that’s why Obi won about 92 percent of the votes in Anambra, despite the fact that APGA Presidential Candidate is from this state.

This is even the time for OBIdient Movement to repay Soludo for such fairness.” Aware of the battle ahead, Soludo and his party have formed an alliance with other parties to serve as a counter force to whatever threat that LP may portend for his state in government. The Inter- party Advisory Council (IPAC) is a statement noted that it has resolved to deliver APGA in the coming election.

The Chairman, Chief Uche Ugwuoji confirmed this alliance, noting that the reason for this is the level playing field and security provided by Soludo for the Presidential election to be held peacefully in the state. “As a result of these, the Interparty Advisory Council (IPAC) in Anambra State is hereby advising Anambra people to support the government during the forthcoming Governorship/State House of Assembly elections,’’ he said in a statement. Noting further, ‘‘recall that as said earlier, IPAC is non-partisan and says things as they are without fear or favour, so far the government of His Excellency Prof. Chukwuma Charles Soludo needs our support to succeed.

“We once more implore Anambra people to support this government and its stability for the government to succeed in its quest for a greater Anambra. The battle has also attracted the 21 local government chairmen in the state and rising from its meeting the council Chairmen expressed their resolve to ensure that the party wins all the seats at the state Assembly. According to the Chairman of Onitsha South Local Government Area, Chief Emeka Orji, “There is no gain saying the fact that Anambra is an APGA state and for a state that has produced three governors that had two tenures of eight years each one wonders how a political party that just emerged by chance attempts to defeat APGA in an election that is the party’s election. “For us in Onitsha South local government area, it is 17/17 and that means that we are not losing any single electoral ward to any party because it is APGA all the way.” Chairman Ihiala Local Government Area, Kingsley Obi, who spoke through his Media Assistant, Mr Elvis Okoli, said, “The people of Ihiala Local Government Area have spoken and it is APGA and we cannot forget the fight Soludo gave to the hoodlums that had held Ihiala Local Government Area on the jugular and how this administration has been able to ensure that the people of Ihiala came out to vote in the last general elections.’’

