News

APGA leadership crisis: Court to rule on mandamus suit against INEC Wednesday

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Abuja Comment(0)

The Federal High Court (FHC) in Abuja will, Wednesday, rule on the justifiability or otherwise of an application seeking to compel the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to recognise Chief Edozie Njoku as National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

New Telegraph reports that Njoku, who is laying claim to the Chairmanship of APGA, by virtue of the convention that, held in Owerri, the Imo State capital, in May, 2019, had filed an application before the court, for an order of mandamus compelling INEC to validate his argument.

It will be recalled that the applicant’s earlier appeal against a judgement of the Kano Division of the Court of Appeal affirming Chief Victor Oye as the national chairman of APGA, was dismissed by the Abuja Division of the appellate court in September, 2021.

However, the pending suit specifically seeks a “judicial review for an order of mandamus by Chief Edozie Njoku” and three others “against the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and Dr. Victor Ike Oye pursuant to Order 34 Rule 3 (1)…of the Federal High Court …”

Among other things, the applicant urged the court to hear the suit, insisting that it is imbued with the requisite jurisdiction to entertain the application.

He contended that the issue before the court is justiciable since, in his estimation, or does not border on the internal affairs (or dispute) of the party (APGA).

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

NCAA to airlines: Pay your pilots, others or risk grounding

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

  Insolvency looms as cash dries up for airlines’ operations   14 airports’ve resumed flight services –FG     Piqued by the refusal of airlines to pay their workers, particularly flight crew, the Director- General of Nigerian  Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Capt. Musa Nuhu, has threatened to ground affected operators.   The threat was handed […]
News Top Stories

16 auditors to physically verify NDDC’s 12, 000 projects

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Federal Government, yesterday, announced that it had flagged-off the physical verification phase of the ongoing forensic audit of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).   The Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, inaugurated the exercise in Uyo, Akwa Ibom, according to a statement by NDDC’s Director of Corporate Affairs, Dr Ibitoye Abosede. […]
News

Coalition celebrates Buratai at 61, says ex-COAS is a patriotic elder statesman

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu

The Coalition of Civil Society Group Against Terrorism in Nigeria (CCSGATN) has described Nigerian Ambassador to Republic of Benin and former Chief of Army Staff, General Tukur Buratai as a patriotic Nigerian and an elder statesmen per excellence. The group in a congratulating message to Buratai on his 61st birthday celebration said the former Chief […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica