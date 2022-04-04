APGA leadership crisis: Court to rule on mandamus suit against INEC Wednesday

The Federal High Court (FHC) in Abuja will, Wednesday, rule on the justifiability or otherwise of an application seeking to compel the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to recognise Chief Edozie Njoku as National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

New Telegraph reports that Njoku, who is laying claim to the Chairmanship of APGA, by virtue of the convention that, held in Owerri, the Imo State capital, in May, 2019, had filed an application before the court, for an order of mandamus compelling INEC to validate his argument.

It will be recalled that the applicant’s earlier appeal against a judgement of the Kano Division of the Court of Appeal affirming Chief Victor Oye as the national chairman of APGA, was dismissed by the Abuja Division of the appellate court in September, 2021.

However, the pending suit specifically seeks a “judicial review for an order of mandamus by Chief Edozie Njoku” and three others “against the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and Dr. Victor Ike Oye pursuant to Order 34 Rule 3 (1)…of the Federal High Court …”

Among other things, the applicant urged the court to hear the suit, insisting that it is imbued with the requisite jurisdiction to entertain the application.

He contended that the issue before the court is justiciable since, in his estimation, or does not border on the internal affairs (or dispute) of the party (APGA).

