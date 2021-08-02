News Top Stories

APGA leadership sabotaging party’s chance’

A peace and reconciliation committee headed by Senator Victor Umeh has been set up by the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) to unite the party.

 

The team on Saturday paid a visit to Bianca, wife of the late leader of the party, Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, at her Enugu residence. According to a post on her Facebook wall after the visit, Bianca said the “reconciliation must be built on justice”.

 

According to the post, the visit was to discuss the reconciliation of the party with her ahead of the November 6 Anambra governorship poll. She bemoaned what she described as the “insensitivity of APGA leadership which has had no tangible result other than sabotaging our party’s chances of success at the impending elections”.

The post read: “A political party, like any other institution, is as strong as its leadership.

 

Any party leadership which consistently chants the mantra ‘Party is Supreme’ should also ensure that such supremacy is founded on the fundamental ideals of equity, fairness, transparency, due process, and most importantly, justice.

 

“Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, our eternal leader, would always allude to St. Augustine’s profound statement that such ‘Supremacy’ or Sovereignty Without JUSTICE is nothing other than Organized Robbery. Any political party that consistently robs its own members will not endure, APGA inclusive.”

 

The recommendations of the two earlier reconciliation committees set up by APGA were never implemented. Bianca, who lamented the crisis in APGA, pledged her commitment to the party.

