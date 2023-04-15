APGA, LP, PDP Clash As Vote Buying Trail Anambra Supplementary Election

The trio of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), the Labour Party (LP), and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) on Saturday clashed during the conduct of the supplementary election for Ogbaru Federal Constituency.

The election which took place in the remaining 45 polling units in the area was at the instance of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) following the declaration of an inconclusive election in those polling units during the Presidential and National Assembly elections on the 25th of February.

Allegations of vote buying and snatching of ballot boxes as well as thuggery trailed the election as the three major political parties accused each other as perpetrators of the incident.

At the Isukwuato polling unit in Okpoko Ward, 6 thugs stormed the area attacked voters and also disrupted voting while at Okpoko Ward 002 ballot boxes were snatched by thugs which led to the cancellation of the election in the area.

Similarly, at polling unit 019 in Okpoko Ward, 3 thugs also attacked the area while the officers and men of the police command took the INEC officials and the materials to the station and it is not clear if the excise was cancelled, or announced.

Also in polling unit 052 Okpoko ward 6, INEC Officials were yet to come as at 11 am while voters waited up to 1.30 yet the officials were yet to come and in two other wards, INEC officials were present but did not come with the mandatory result sheets.

According to the candidate of the Labour Party, Mr Afam Ogene what happened is not an election but thuggery sponsored by the ruling party and the PDP and we wonder if this is democracy.

But the Commissioner for Works Engr Ifeanyi Okoma contended that the All Progressives Grand Alliance APGA was not involved in vote buying adding that the two other political parties are involved in the act.

*The election is peaceful though the trunk out is low and it seems that a lot of parties are buying votes mostly those that know that they will not win ”

“My party APGA is not interested in vote buying because we want people to vote according to their conscience and INEC has to look at these incidents,” he said.

Candidate of the APGA Mr Arinze Awogu alleged that thugs allegedly supporting the PDP candidate Chukwuka Onyema who happens to be the incumbent went to Amiri primary school polling units and snatched ballot boxes and fled but denied the involvement of his party.

One of the supporters of the PDP who gave his name Frank Udeh dismissed the allegations of thuggery on the part of his party insisting that the duo of APGA and Labor Party were the perpetrators including vote buying.

Before the Supplementary election, the Labour Party candidate was leading with 1,125 votes and is followed by APGA while the PDP is third.