News

APGA National Chairman, Oye, predicts victory for party in Abia

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, Chief Victor Ike Oye yesterday predicted victory for the party in Abia State in 2023. Oye charged the Governorship candidate of the party in Abia State, Professor Gregory Ibe, not to be afraid of the recent court order for a fresh governorship primary, but go with the confidence that the party leadership is behind him. He also urged members of APGA to remain steadfast in their support and commitment to the party.

“I am here today to make the proclamation that Professor Gregory Ibe will be the next governor of Abia State,” Oye said at the inauguration of Gregory Ibe Campaign Council in Umuahia. Oye reminded Ibe and members of the party that there are always hitches on the way of every worthwhile project, but that victory is sure at the end.

He said that the judgement ordering a fresh primary would not stand since the May 29, 2022 guber primary complied with the electoral and party guidelines and was certified free, fair and transparent by the electoral umpire, INEC and delegates from the national secretariat. Speaking earlier, Professor Gregory Ibe, said that the impediments were signs that other parties were threatened by APGA’s growing popularity.

 

Our Reporters

