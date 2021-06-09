Politics

APGA not a match to APC –Nwankwo

All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirant in Anambra State, Dr. Chidozie Nwankwo has described the ruling All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in the state as no match for the APC. Nwankwo, stated this, when he submitted his Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms to the party’s National Secretariat, Abuja. He said: “My reputation in Anambra State is not in doubt, having been the head of the biggest market in Onitsha. The town controls all the elite who are decision makers in all the 177 communities.

I have been a leader in Onitsha Main Market for 10 years. Within the 10 years of my reign, I brought a change that cannot be erased in 100 years. I have been in the market and our popularity is indescribable. The legacy I left when I was the leader of the market supersedes any influence APGA has in Anambra State.” Nwankwo also said with a good policy on agriculture and business model, the wave of insecurity in the zone will be drastically reduced. “There can’t be absolute peace in Anambra State until a good leader gets to power.

There will be a drastic change towards agitations. If you read my manifesto, I am going to single Anambra out to become the industrial hub of Africa and millions of teeming youths will not have time to demonstrate when they are employed. “I have done businesses in seven countries of the world.

I have been to Isreal about three times, I have been to Ethiopia with outstanding agricultural records. We are going to employ the best brains. Why people fail in agriculture is because they do not look for those with the pedigree, people with the records and experience to manage their entities. That is why they failed”, he stated. On the mode of primary election to be adopted by the APC, he said the party’s leadership is in the best position to determine which method suits Anambra State.

