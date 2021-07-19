Politics

APGA party to beat in Anambra guber poll – Factional nat'l chair

…ready to reconcile with Oye

Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

Despite the seeming crisis rocking the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), a factional National Chairman of the party, Chief Edozie Njoku, has expressed optimism that the party will win the forthcoming governorship election in Anambra State, thereby retaining power.

This was as he expressed readiness to reconcile with Chief Victor Oye, who was said to have been removed as National Chairman by some party officials.

Njoku has, therefore, appealed to members of APGA in Anambra State to remain steadfast, assuring that the internal crisis resulting from the parallel governorship primaries a few weeks ago in Awka, the state capital, will not affect the fortunes of the ruling party.

Njoku, who spoke to a select group of journalists in Abuja, Sunday, claimed that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), had recognised him as the authentic chairman of the party, notwithstanding the its position that he had been suspended.

Nonetheless, he clarified that he bore no grudge against INEC, even as he boasted that, like before, the current crisis will be resolved, with a view to strengthening the party for more electoral victories.

“Forget about the internal crisis going on, I want to assure every member of the party that APGA will win Anambra state. I don’t need to announce it again because I have been saying that we are going to come together.

“I have said that (Chief) Victor Oye is my last national chairman, and I have no problem reconciling with him,” he said.

He further noted thus: “We observed that someone’s name was released as the candidate of APGA for the Anambra governorship poll.

“I want to tell members of APGA to remain calm because there is no need to raise any alarm.”

According to him: “Slowly and gradually the truth is beginning to come out. INEC for the first time has recognised me as the National Chairman of APGA but they claimed that I have been suspended because of a Court Order.

“I have nothing against INEC to say that I am suspended and another person claiming to be my deputy bringing a candidate.

“Nobody should pity me, because we have been in this battle since 2019 and have weathered greater storms, let alone this one which is only a storm in a teacup. I want to say that the law will also take care of this too.

“I want to tell all my supporters, members at wards, local government and the state, to calm down.”

Speaking on the list released by NEC last week, he noted: “My major assurance is that Anambra is an APGA state and the only threat I know is PDP, they can only try their best but Anambra is truly an APGA state.

“The basic primary issue is that APGA must win Anambra state. We must put everything aside and ensure that we win Anambra state. APGA must win to douse tension in Anambra. We cannot allow security in Anambra to degenerate in the manner we saw in Imo State.

“All hands must be on deck not to allow the lawlessness that happened in Imo to occur in Anambra.

“The state must be systematically and gradually guided to ensure that peace continues to pervade in the state. APGA must win Anambra State.”

