News

APGA primary: Ezenwankwo rejects Soludo’s victory

Posted on Author Echezona Okafor Comment(0)

An aspirant in the primary election of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), held on June 23, 2021 in Anambra State, Okwudili Ezenwankwo has declared the outcome of the election, which gave victory to the former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, unacceptable.

In a chat with New Telegraph yesterday, Ezenwankwo, representing Orumba North/Orumba South Federal Constituency at the National Assembly, added that APGA primary election was marred by irregularities and intimidation. He said: “I reject the APGA primary election of Wednesday, June 23, 2021, because it was marred by irregularities and intimidation of the highest order.

“First, before the primary election, APGA chairmen in all the wards in the state held ward congresses to elect party delegates for the primary election. Though not monitored by INEC; yet, the congresses produced delegates, and I have the comprehensive list of them. “To my greatest surprise and disappointment, dur-ing the primary election proper, I found out that none of the names in the delegate list was among those that cast votes.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

FG arraigns ex-Eunisell staff, Ndubuisi Amadi for N2.9bn fraud

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu

The Federal Government yesterday arraigned Ndubuisi Kenneth Amadi before Justice Mohammed Liman of a Federal High Court in Lagos, for allegedly defrauding his former employee, Eunisell Limited of N2.9 billion. He was docked alongside a firm, IDID Nigeria Limited. The defendant’s arraignment on a five-count charge bordering on the alleged offence was coming more than […]
News

N’Delta leaders hail FG’s plan to rehabilitate P’Harcourt Refinery

Posted on Author Olamide Solana

The plan by the Federal Government to rehabilitate Port Harcourt refinery is exciting some prominent leaders in the Niger Delta region, who hope the project could contribute to the growth of the country and more jobs for youths particularly in the oil-rich region. The leaders in a statement issued in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State […]
News

Out-of-school children figure in Nigeria hits 10m – Minister

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Minister of State for Education, Mr. Chukuemeka Nwajiuba, yesterday said Nigeria has more than 10 million outof- school children, the highest in sub-Saharan Africa. Nwajiuba made this known at the launching of Better Education Service Delivery for All (BESDA) by the Jigawa State government in Dutse. He said: “With an estimated 10,193,918 children out-of-school, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica