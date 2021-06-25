APGA primary: Ezenwankwo rejects Soludo’s victory

An aspirant in the primary election of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), held on June 23, 2021 in Anambra State, Okwudili Ezenwankwo has declared the outcome of the election, which gave victory to the former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, unacceptable.

In a chat with New Telegraph yesterday, Ezenwankwo, representing Orumba North/Orumba South Federal Constituency at the National Assembly, added that APGA primary election was marred by irregularities and intimidation. He said: “I reject the APGA primary election of Wednesday, June 23, 2021, because it was marred by irregularities and intimidation of the highest order.

“First, before the primary election, APGA chairmen in all the wards in the state held ward congresses to elect party delegates for the primary election. Though not monitored by INEC; yet, the congresses produced delegates, and I have the comprehensive list of them. “To my greatest surprise and disappointment, dur-ing the primary election proper, I found out that none of the names in the delegate list was among those that cast votes.”

