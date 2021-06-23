News

APGA primary: INEC has no locus standi, says Obiokoye

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo Comment(0)

The Special Adviser to Anambra State Governor on Political Matters, Ifeatu Obiokoye has stated in clear terms that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has no locus standi to disqualify the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) from the November 6 governorship election in the state. Obiokoye gave the clarification yesterday in a statement he signed and made available to journalists in Awka, the state capital, in which the governor’s aide noted that the position of the law vindicated the All Progressives Grand Alliance and granted it political rights as a political party to run its internal affairs and also participate in elections especially the forthcoming governorship election in the state.

The statement, tagged: “Re-Misguided Letters from INEC Dated 18th June 2021, Trending in the Social Media,” reads in part: “My attenon has been drawn to rather spurious letters emanating from INEC dated the 18th of June 2021. Please be informed that the issues raised by INEC in both letters are in flagrant violation of the law of the state well settled in the case of Shinkafi vs Yari ( sc.907/2015) 2016 NGSC 67; decided by the Supreme Court of Nigeria on the 25th of January 2016.” It added: “In the determination of the issues raised in this case, the Supreme Court held as follows…… the pit and substance of this case is whether failure to comply with Sections 85 & 87 of the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended) is a disqualifying factor for a person duly nominated and sponsored by his political party to contest election as governor of a state. “Accordingly, the Supreme Court held that …

“whereas Sections 85 and 87 of the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended) provide for issues of nomination of candidates for elections, Sections 177 and 178 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) provide for issues elating to qualification and disqualification of candidates seeking for election as governor. “Consequently the Supreme Court held that the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended) ….does not state that any political party which fails to give notice of its congress etc..to INEC will forfeit the right to field a candidate who emanates from such congress.”

