News

APGA rates Ikpeazu led government worst in Abia’s history

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji Comment(0)

The Abia State chapter of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has taken a swipe at the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) led government under Governor Okezie Ikpeazu as total failure as the state marks its 31st anniversary. The party said that 31 years down the line, Abia has nothing but failure and retrogression to celebrate even as the present administration of Ikpeazu is adjudged as the worst government in the state’s history. “When on August 27, 1991 Abia was created after painstaking efforts of our founding fathers, people thronged to the streets to celebrate the birth of a new state with many expectations.

“Little did we know that 31 years after, Abia State will still be a crawling baby. This is more annoy-ing with the realization that even younger states created many years after have since started running well and better. “Wrong drivers and opportunists who have driven the State craft and leadership wheel of the God’s Own State, have rather taken us back instead of moving forward,” lamented the State Chairman of APGA, Rev Augustine Ehiemere. According to him, PDP which has remained in power since 1999, eight years after the creation of Abia State, has rather supervised the dilapidation, economic strangulation taking to the position of near collapse.

He further observed that “Unfortunately, the current PDP-led administration of Okezie Ikpeazu is the worst of all Governments so far witnessed in Abia. We wonder what this Government will be celebrating as its achievements at Abia @ 31. Ehiemere called on the people to jettison political sentiment and join to liberate the state in 2023.

 

Our Reporters

