APGA set to resolve crisis, says Njoku

A factional national chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Chief Edozie Njoku, has assured that the leadership crisis rocking the party, will soon be resolved.

He has, therefore, called on aggrieved leaders and members of the party to sheathe their swords, in a bid to advance the cause of the organisation.

The APGA chieftain, who spoke at a press briefing in Abuja, Saturday, urged leaders and stakeholders of the party that won last year’s Anambra Governorship election, to work for its growth and advancement.

To demonstrate his commitment to seeing a reinvigorated APGA, Njoku said he will not hesitate to step aside, if the need ever arose, in the collective interest of the party.

