APGA State Auditor, Nchekwube, Joins Chairmanship Race

The auditor of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Anambra State, Chief Anthony Nchechekube, has declared his intention to run for the chairmanship position of state chapter of the party.

Nchekwube, a found- ing member of APGA, in a statement yesterday called on the party’s faithful in Anambra and across the country to support his aspiration to ensure his emergence as chairman at the May 23 congress of the party.

He said he was bring- ing loyalty, consistency of 19 years of uninterrupted membership and experience into the race, noting that he had all it takes to take APGA to higher heights as its chairman in the state.

According to him, “I am not just an active member of APGA; I have held several positions in the party from the ward level as the Secretary of Amansea Ward for three years.