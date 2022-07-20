APGA sues INEC, Delta APC over Omo-Agege’s candidature, others

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Delta State has dragged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state to court for violating the provisions of the Electoral Act in the conduct of the primary election of the party.

This came after 2015 governorship candidate of APC, Chief Great Ogboru dumped the party, became the 2023 flag bearer of APGA and vowed to slug it out and defeat Omo-Agege, whoever emerges for PDP and other registered political parties in the state.

The party prayed the Federal High Court, Asaba, in Suit No.: FHC/ASB/CS/147/2022 to disqualify the Deputy Senate President, Chief Ovie Omo-Agege and the primary elections that produced the party’s candidates for other elective positions.

The plaintiff, Mr. Jeckins Ejiro Wisikie & two others, on behalf of APGA) contended that APC did not give the provisional 21-day notice to INEC for the conduct of the Ad-hoc delegates elections but proceeded to conduct the exercise for House of Assembly, House of Representatives, Senate and governorship, against the required Section 82 (1) of the Electoral Act 2022 (as amended).

Also, that APC failed to clearly outlined in its party constitution and guidelines, the procedure for the democratic elections of delegates that purportedly voted at its rescheduled primary elections of the party on the 26th, 27th & 28th May, 2022 respectively, in accordance with Section 84 (8) of the Electoral Act 2022 (as amended).

