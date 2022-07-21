APGA sues INEC, Delta APC over Omo-Agege’s candidature

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Delta State has dragged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state to court for violating the provisions of the Electoral Act in the conduct of the party’s primary election. This came after the 2015 governorship candidate of APC, Chief Great Ogboru, dumped the party, becoming the 2023 flag bearer of APGA and vowed to slug it out and defeat Omo-Agege or whoever emerges for PDP and other registered political parties in the state. The party prayed the Federal High Court, Asaba, in Suit No.: FHC/ASB/ CS/147/2022, to disqualify the Deputy Senate President, Chief Ovie Omo- Agege and the primary election that produced the party’s candidates for other elective positions. The plaintiff, Jeckins Ejiro Wisikie and two others, on behalf of APGA, contended that APC did not give the provisional 21-day notice to INEC for the conduct of the ad-hoc delegates’ election, but proceeded to conduct the exercise for the House of Assembly, House of Representatives, Senate and Governorship, against the required Section 82 (1) of the Electoral Act 2022 (as amended).

