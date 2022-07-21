News

APGA sues INEC, Delta APC over Omo-Agege’s candidature

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole Comment(0)

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Delta State has dragged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state to court for violating the provisions of the Electoral Act in the conduct of the party’s primary election. This came after the 2015 governorship candidate of APC, Chief Great Ogboru, dumped the party, becoming the 2023 flag bearer of APGA and vowed to slug it out and defeat Omo-Agege or whoever emerges for PDP and other registered political parties in the state. The party prayed the Federal High Court, Asaba, in Suit No.: FHC/ASB/ CS/147/2022, to disqualify the Deputy Senate President, Chief Ovie Omo- Agege and the primary election that produced the party’s candidates for other elective positions. The plaintiff, Jeckins Ejiro Wisikie and two others, on behalf of APGA, contended that APC did not give the provisional 21-day notice to INEC for the conduct of the ad-hoc delegates’ election, but proceeded to conduct the exercise for the House of Assembly, House of Representatives, Senate and Governorship, against the required Section 82 (1) of the Electoral Act 2022 (as amended).

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Traders to Ikpeazu: Save us from BIR men’s illegal taxation, harassment

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi Aba

Traders at Ngwa Road Market (Ahia-Ohuru) in Aba South Local Government Area, Abia State have pleaded with Governor Okezie Ikpeazu to intervene in alleged incessant harassment by personnel of the State Board of Internal Revenue (BIR).   The traders who came in their numbers to Sunday Telegraph told our correspondent that for some months now, […]
News

Osinbajo: FG ready to monitor, enforce food fortification

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has said the Federal Government was keen on enhancing national monitoring and enforcement of food fortification to quality standards. Osinbajo gave this assurance on Thursday, at the 3rd Annual Nigeria Food Processing and Nutrition Leadership Forum, held virtually and organised by the Aliko Dangote Foundation and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. […]
News

Lekki Toll Gate: CNN engaged in incredible sensationalism, proved nothing- Coalition

Posted on Author Our Reporters

CNN and the narrative of saboteurs! The Coalition of Civil Society Groups Against Terrorism in Nigeria has described the recently published report by Cable News Network (CNN) on the Lekki Toll Gate as a ludicrous, weak piece of journalism capable of inciting violence in Nigeria. In a statement issued and signed by Comrade Oladimeji Odeyemi […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica