APGA to FG: Your emergency rule in Anambra uncalled for

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) said the Federal Government’s statement to declare state of emergency in Anambra State is uncalled for. The party in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Rex Okechukwu, challenged the Federal Government to look inward and unmask those fermenting trouble in the state.

APGA noted that Anambra State has, for over seven years, ranked as the most peaceful state in Nigeria. The party questioned the rationale behind the idea of planning to declare a state of emergency in the state with less than one month to the governorship election, stating that would cause more harm than good to the nation’s democracy. APGA wondered why the Federal Government could contemplate withsuchc idea when it has not done so in states like Borno, Yobe, Kaduna, Niger, and Nasarawa. The party called on all well-meaning people in Anambra State to rise up and condemn the plan “as it would truncate all the landmarks recorded by the present APGA-led government in the state.

