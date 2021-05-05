APGA: Umeoji’s camp expresses optimism

Supporters of an All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) aspirant for the governorship election in Anambra State, Hon. Chukwuma Umeoji, have said that the coast is becoming clearer for him to pick the party’s ticket.

Umeoji’s supporters expressed the optimism, when all secretaries of the party in the 326 wards of the state held a solidarity rally for the aspirant in Awka, the Anambra State capital.

The APGA ward secretaries said they have confidence in Umeoji, whom they said, has paid his dues politically in Anambra State.

The group drew an analogy between Umeoji, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo and others aspiring to contest the election on the platform of APGA and came up with the verdict that although Soludo is a technocrat and renowned Economist, he is not a party man. “Politics is not only for technocrats or a special class of people, but for everyone. We are interested in the ability of the person we have worked with, tested many times and trusted.

The pendulum is tilting towards Hon. Umeoji who had been a lawmaker in the state, a council chairman and aide to Governor Willie Obiano and now a member of the National Assembly. “Except Soludo, others are aspirants who are jostling for recorginition.

They can’t win this election for our party and any candidate imposed on the party by any fraudulent means would be resisted,” the APGA ward secretaries maintained. Umeoji, while addressing the secretaries, said he will sustain the tempo of political development, peace and security of the state if nominated and elected.

Responding to reports that the party’s leadership has endorsed a certain aspirant for the election, Umeoji dismissed such endorsement and for an urgent reorganization of the party to enable its members go into the election as a formidable team.

