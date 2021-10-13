News

APGA: Why Anambra deputy gov defected

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) said the Deputy Governor of Anambra State, Dr. Nkem Okeke, who defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC), left because he thought he would be given the party’s ticket.

APGA in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Tex Okechukwu, said that the defection of the deputy was long expected since he had been grumbling to everybody over his inability to secure the governorship ticket for the November election.

“The deputy governor had thought that the governor and the party were going to hand over the governorship ticket in the last primary to him on a platter.

“When that didn’t happen he started behaving abnormally, even to the point of insubordination and dereliction of duties,” the party said.

It viewed the exit of the deputy governor, without a formal notification “as uncalled for, ill-timed and ill-advised as the governor had always treated him with respect, love and consideration.”

The party frowned at the desperation being exhibited by the opposition APC in the build-up to the November 6 governorship, calling on all members APGA to remain united to ensure that the party wins the election.

“Let nobody be deceived; APC has no roots anywhere in Anambra State and that is why all that they do is going about luring political deadwood with money and other things,” the statement added.

It called on Governor Willie Obiano not to be distracted by the defection of his deputy, which it described as “a ploy to create a semblance of disunity in his government.

“No matter the designs of the opposition and other subterranean forces, APGA is poised to win the forthcoming election and continue with the massive infrastructural development going on in the state.”

