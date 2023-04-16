APGA Wins Fed Constituency Rerun In Ebonyi, APC, PDP Win Constituency Seats

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has won the rescheduled election in Ezza North/Ishielu Federal Constituency, Ebonyi State.

The candidate of APGA for the Ezza North/Ishielu Federal Constituency, Chief Joseph Nwobashi was declared winner of the rerun by INEC Collation Officer, Prof. A.O. Ibegbu.

He said the APGA candidate polled a total of 11,890 votes to defeat his closest rival, Emmanuel Nwite of PDP who got 11,150 votes.

The Constituency is where the APGA Governorship candidate, Prof. Bernard Odo comes from.

Meanwhile, the Deputy speaker of the state House of Assembly, Hon. Kingsley Ikoro has won the supplementary election of the Afikpo North West constituency.

This was as Chidi Nwoke of the Peoples Democratic Party defeated Governor Dave Umahi’s cousin, Maxwell Umahi in the Abakaliki North constituency of the state.

Their elections were among the 6 state constituencies elections cancelled in the state after the general election.

While Ikoro of the All Progressive Congress(APC) defeated his closest opponent of the PDP, Ogbonnaya Oko Enyim with a total vote of 5,512 votes in the Afikpo North West constituency, Chidi Nwoke defeated Umahi with a total of 5, 988 votes

Declaring Ikoro winner of the election at Akpoha community school, Afikpo North LGA, the Collation officer, Prof. Omaka Ndukaku Omaka noted that “APC before the supplementary elections got 5,093 votes, supplementary 414, total 5512. While PDP got 3,931 before, supplementary 126 total of 4059”

Also, the Collation officer Prof. Smart Otu in Abakaliki North said that “APC at the general elections got 4,310, supplementary 1354, total 5664, PDP b/f 4675 supplementary 1313 total 5988.

However, the Chairman of Afikpo North local government area, Uche Ibiam commended the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC) for being well organized at the supplementary election.

“The elections have been peaceful mostly the first and the second elections have been the most peaceful in the history of Afikpo North Local government, today during the supplementary election I went around the concerned areas and saw a serine environment where people came out and voted.

“We have five council polling units where the rerun took place, we have two in Oziza and 3 in Amasiri communities.

“INEC I will say prepared very well in today’s election like the general elections, their BVAS machine worked well there was no report of it malfunctioning in any of the polling boots today”, he said.