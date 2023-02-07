APGAhasnationalspreadtowin presidential election – Umeadi

Prof Peter Umeadi, a former Chief Judge of Anambra State, is the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA). In this interview, he speaks on the party’s chances in the February 25 presidential election and need for issue-based campaign. ANAYO EZUGWU reports

Can you speak about your campaign flag-off considering your position as the face of APGA nationwide? The flag-off was massive and it attracted so many party members to the Ekwueme Square in Awka, the Anambra State capital and that event was a symbolic flag-off because the campaign for APGA started as soon as the ban on campaigns was lifted on September 28, 2022. I am the face of APGA nationwide and I am linked to all the other over 200 candidates, who are contesting on the platform of APGA. The flag-off was successful and it showed the strength of APGA with attendance recorded from the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

In your speech, you said that you will ensure true federalism if elected as president of Nigeria, can you elaborate on that?

In my speech, I talked about 11 issues contained in my manifesto, which an APGA president would pursue if voted into power. The first on our list is true federalism and the strategies that we have for that item would be to decentralize security, to have state police and of course, there would be fundamental reforms using the triple banner of rule of law, separation of powers and due process, especially entrenching the aspect of separation of powers so as to achieve maximum checks and balances among the arms of government. The energy and policy issues would also be decentralised. Also to be decentralised is the critical issue of revenue allocation.

These are the areas that we would look into in bringing about true federalism, where components of the country would have a measure of space to deal with issues that are closer to them than having to leave everything to the Federal Government which is far from the people.

Some people believe that APGA is a regional party. Do you think that you can win the forthcoming election considering that kind of mindset about your party?

The truth is that politics is local and every party has its strength somewhere. This issue of the regional aspect of APGA is being overflogged and I will say that it is something, which has been overtaken by events. At the flag-off, there was a symbolic effect of the spread of APGA. When I was called upon to the podium, everyone saw that there were 37 flags bearing the portrait of the presidential candidate, the vice presidential candidate and names of the 36 states across the country and the FCT. Those 37 flags were borne by chairmen of APGA in those states, and they were physically there. It also talks about the structure of APGA and we shouldn’t shy away from that.

So, it tells you that APGA has presence in all parts of Nigeria. It also tells you the strength of APGA, which trickles down to the polling units, which is our strength. We are hoping that the message has been passed on at the flag-off.

All of them went home with their flags which will be in their secretariat. The feeling of having come to Awka to flag off the campaign followed them and the work for APGA to win votes in the February election would gain momentum. APGA is a national party which started here with Chief Emeka Odumegwu Ojukwu in 2003, when he ran for president and in 2007. Of course, he ran for the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. APGA is positioned to benefit from the widespread support that it has all over the country and that will bring about a good showing in the election on February 25. APGA is not a regional party; it has the national spread to win the 2023 presidential election.

What are your thoughts about the fear expressed by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) that elections may be stalled rising insecurity across the country is not checked?

The truth is that when there is news, people people go to the sensational part of it. Yes, there are fears that there is insecurity around the country which might affect the election, but in that same report, it was said that the security apparatus has assured that elections will hold and INEC has also assured that elections will hold. It is just people taking the ones that they think would make headlines, and then people buy the newspapers and begin to rely on what the headlines say, but that is not the content of that story.

They are saying those things we already know are not as stable as they should be security wise, but we had worse situations in 2015, when elections were held in the North-East at the height of the Boko Haram insurgency. So, that report is not correct, INEC has made it clear that elections will hold as scheduled, and I think it is the one that I want to go with.

Are you satisfied with the preparations of INEC so far for the elections besides the challenge that people talked about in collecting their Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs)?

I have always said that INEC has shown commitment to holding free and fair elections. INEC has also published periodically what it has done and how it affects the logistics, the numbers and how the voting is going to be affected by its work, which is commendable. INEC has also sensitised the people to ensure that they get their PVCs and where to go and get them.

The fact that many PVCs have not been collected is not the problem of INEC. Apart from introduction of Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS), the commission has worked on other things that will go with it to bring about a transparent election.

so, there is no doubt that the 2023 election is going to be high in integrity and is going to deliver the desired result, which is why this issue of labelling parties is futile because in the end, the votes are going to count and we should wait for the votes to be taken to know who has won and done well and who has not done well. It is only after that we will know which is the big party and which is the small party. It is also after that we will know who has a better spread than anyone else. I think that if INEC continues the way it is going, everything will end in satisfaction.

There is this concern over how most of the candidates are busy maligning other candidates instead of addressing national issues. What are your thoughts on that?

I have been a presidential candidate since June 2022 and before that, I joined a political party in March 2019 from that period till now, 2023, I have continued to mind my business. I have continued to focus on why I am in politics. First of all, was to get the ticket to run for the president of Nigeria, and if I emerge as president, I have listed out what I will do.

I emerged as the candidate in June and along the line I brought out the Peter Umeadi manifesto. When I had the opportunity to speak at my flag-off, I made space to talk about the 11 points in my manifesto, of which true federalism is one and the last one is census in Nigeria.

I have always pursued an issuebased campaign. The National Peace Committee run by the former head of state, General Abdulsalami Abubakar and Bishop Matthew Kukah, and all the presidential candidates signed an accord that we would have a rancorfree campaign, devoid of name calling.

All candidates should abide by that which they have signed and on the 20th of January we are expected to go back to the peace committee to confirm our commitments to a rancour-free election, so I will advise all candidates, whether presidential, National Assembly or House of Assembly candidates to shun going after one another’s throat, but rather tell Nigerians what they would do differently and allow Nigerians to make decisions. In this regard, I will say that the media hasn’t done well. The press woke up and decided who had won the election.

Of course, those who have won the election have no business telling you anything again. The press in this political dispensation has come short of what they are supposed to do. Other presidential candidates are feeling very sad about the development. What happened at my flag-off spoke volumes, and that humongous attendance cannot be wished away.

We can replicate what we did in Awka in Lagos, Kano and elsewhere. Politicians should do better than name-calling. I do not subscribe to it and I have followed a better example by focusing on what APGA would do and what I would do as a president. It is the reason I have said that I am the most sincere political presidential candidate in Nigeria because when I come out, I speak in simple language, not in calculus.

