APMT advises FG to encourage private capital investment

APM Terminals Nigeria has advised the Federal Government to embark on massive awareness campaign to further attract private capital to the nation’s seaports. The terminal operator noted that based on the latest data published by the Debt Management Office (DMO), the country’s debt profile currently stands at N42 trillion, which is about four times the country’s total revenue budget per annum, saying that this had made the cost of borrowing more expensive.

The Chief Financial Officer of the company, Courage Obadagbonyi, said in Lagos at the Nigeria International Maritime Summit 2022 that Nigeria had to find creative ways to unleash private sector participation in port rehabilitation instead of depending on government funding through borrowing. He explained that APMT, the largest container terminal operator in the country, had invested more than $438 million at the Lagos Port Complex, Apapa, noting that the amount was invested in developing infrastructure, acquiring equipment and improving processes at the terminal.

Obadagbonyi stressed that the terminal operator was also in the forefront of digitisation of port operations in the country in line with its commitment of introducing new innovations to help both shipping lines and land side customers achieve improved supply chain efficiency and flexibility in a cost-effective manner. Speaking as a panelist during a session on ‘Financing Maritime Assets – Ports and Shipyards’ at the just concluded Nigeria International Maritime Summit (NIMS) 2022, Obadagbonyi said: “I am of the school of thought that funding of viable infrastructural projects is not an issue in terms of availability of cash.

There is a lot of private equity and multilateral funding available if the projects are well positioned and investors have line of sight to their payback. I think what we need to do is publicity and sell these projects to the right individuals with the right pockets. There are incentives that are available to investors in Nigeria.

“I think with more publicity and engagement with private stakeholders, a lot of some of these challenges that are bedeviling us with investing in port infrastructure can be fixed. For instance, we have great tax laws that incentivise investment in this country.

Things like pioneer legislation, Infrastructure and Roads Tax Credit Program which companies like MTN and Dangote have used to successfully build hundreds of kilometres of roads and bridges across the country can also be replicated in the ports. We also have great capital allowance provisions that encourage investors.”

The NIMS 2022 was declared open by the Minister of Transportation, Engr. Mu’azu Jaji Sambo. Sambo said that sustainable financing models were important to build critical maritime assets such as shipyards and ports across the country, adding that Nigeria remained committed to the sustainability of the blue economy. Also, the Secretary General of the International Maritime Organisation (IMO), Kitack Lim, said that he was aware of Nigeria’s significance to the maritime sector of West and Central Africa. According to him, “carbonisation is the greatest challenge of our time, which IMO is working to address. The upgrading strategies shall be concluded in July 2023. By next year, we shall adopt the longtime strategy.

However, prior to that time, we shall continue to support member countries.” He lauded Nigeria’s role in the suppression of piracy in the Gulf of Guinea but cautioned that stakeholders must continue to remain vigilant as continuous capacity building is key to success in this regard.

