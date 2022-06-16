APMT, FREEE signs agreement to recycle used tyres

APM Terminals Apapa has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with an indigenous firm, FREEE Recycle Limited to recycle its used tyres. Late last year, the terminal operator carried out a successful trial by using pavement blocks produced out of recycled and compressed used tyres for exterior flooring. Its Terminal Manager, Steen Knudsen explained that the MoU was in furtherance of the company’s contribution to reducing the harmful effects of industrial wastes on the environment. He said: “We are reducing the environmental footprint in Nigeria and I am super excited we have FREEE Recycle Limited to partner with.

We are recycling the tyres into materials that can be used in other parts of the supply chain. “It is important to partner with companies that have different expertise to complement our efforts to ensure that together, we reduce the environmental footprint in our businesses.” Also, the company’s Procurement Manager of APM Terminals Apapa, Chinyere Adenaike, stressed that the leading terminal operator remains committed to sustainability and the protection of the environment.

