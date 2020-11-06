APO Group award: UBA’s Atta among panel of judges

United Bank for Africa’s Group Head of Corporate Communications, Mrs Bola Atta, has been selected to be among 100 panel of judges that will determine the winners of this year’s prize for journalism The award recognizes, celebrates and empowers African women in the media, who support female entrepreneurship throughout the continent. Together with the erudite Atta, the judging panel for the APO Group African Woman in Media Award for this year also consist of other luminaries, mostly corporate communication senior executives across the world, with global icons, such as Naomi Campbell, joined by executives at diverse organisations like Microsoft, Africa Development Bank, Harley-Davidson and FIFA, Coca Cola, Master Card, Harley Davidson, LEGO, Twitter among others.

