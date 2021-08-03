News

Apo killings: FG have complied with award of damages, says AGF

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), has said the Federal Government has complied with the award of damages for victims of the 2012 Apo killings of commercial motorcycle (Okada) riders by police.

 

Malami, who stated this yesterday in Abuja while inaugurating the 5th Governing Council of the National Human Rights Commission, also said the FG had complied with the 2018 White paper recommendations on Special Anti-Robbery Squad of the Nigerian Police (SARS).

 

He said: “It is known fact that the present government has complied with the award of damages for victims of the 2012 Apo killings of Okada riders by security agents, as well complied with the 2018 White paper recommendations on Special Anti-Robbery Squad of the Nigerian Police.

 

“The disbandment of SARS and the setting up of various panels of inquiry investigating and awarding damages for human rights violations by SARS is a clear testimony to the fact that this government is fulfilling its international obligation to set up an independent National Human Rights Commission for the Promotion and protection of the rights of Nigerians.

 

“I am happy to note that in recognition of the compliance of the commission with the Paris Principles, the commission has been graded with ‘A Status’ in the comity of national Human Rights Institutions by the Global Alliance for National Human Rights Institutions (GANHRI).”

According to him, the inauguration of the commission was in pursuant to the directive of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation to the AGF to inaugurate the Council on behalf of the President.

 

The minister said: “The commission was established by the Federal Government in 1995 in fulfillment of its international obligation pursuant to the December 20, 1993 Resolution 48/134 of the United Nations General Assembly that enjoined all member States to establish National Human Rights Institutions for the Promotion and Protection of Human Rights.

