Apologise to Ndigbo over civil war, Bishop tells North, Benue

The General Overseer of Mount Zion Faith Global Liberation Ministries, Nnewi, Anambra State, Bishop Abraham Chris Udeh, has said that the killings, banditry and kidnapping can never abate in the northern parts of the country including Benue until apologies are tendered to the Igbo. He said this was revealed to him in the spiritual realm that those killings and kidnappings in the Northern zone and Benue must be seen as nemesis in action because of the killings of “innocent” children and adults in Biafra land during the Nigeria-Biafra Civil War.

The Bishop said the remedies, as revealed to him, would be sincere apologies to the Igbo from leaders of Nigeria and all the military Heads of State still alive when the civil war was fought. He said that the cries of millions of children, who were victims of the war that died of hunger and gunshots had remained unabated in the spiritual realm.

“Apart from apologies to the Igbo, the Nigerian government should allow the existence of the United Igbo Republic by all Igbo-speaking parts of the country to be on their own as a nation. “The issue of Biafra can only be abandoned to settle for the new Republic. This will bring lasting peace in the North and Nigeria generally, “Bishop Udeh said. He noted that the Pres ident of Igbo extraction in Nigeria was a scam that he never believed in the project. But he said that if allowed, he would recommend Vice Yemi Osibanjo to be the next President, “despite the fact that he is an Igbo hater.”

