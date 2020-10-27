Apologise to Nigerian youths, C’River Chief Judge tells elders

Cross River’s Acting Chief Judge, Justice Eyo Ita, has called on those older than 50 years to apologize to the youths of the nation, for misappropriating and misapplying the finances of the nation which has led to the recent violence in the country.

He made the call on in Calabar on Tuesday during an assessment tour of the state’s High Court located along Mary Slessor Road, which was vandalized last weekend by suspected hoodlums under the guise of the #EndSARS protest.

It would be recalled that between October 23 and 24, there was widespread destruction and looting of public and private property in the state which necessitated the declaration of a 24-hour curfew by Governor Ben Ayade last Friday.

He said the youths are annoyed and there were things they were annoyed about adding that the protest was just hijacked by people who vandalised the court but it was right because something was wrong with our system.

“I was here earlier on Saturday to see things for myself, it is a pity that it happened but I hope we would learn the lesson that the present situation is showing us because this event did not happen for nothing.

“When I was in school, it was not like this, how can somebody go to school and after 10 years you cannot get work; it is for us to look inwards and correct those things otherwise I do not no how this situation would end.

“In terms of money, I cannot quantify the loses here but a lot has been lost, almost all the air conditioners have been lost, we do not even know if the case files have been lost, those are the ones we will not be able to replace.

“I just hope we have not lost case files because it is like losing your history and you know courts are repositories of our history; going forward, I pray God helps us to make the necessary changes so things like this do not happen again.”

Like this: Like Loading...