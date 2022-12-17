Apologise to Nigerians for inflicting pains on them, Atiku replies Tinubu

Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has said the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu and his party should apologise to Nigerians for the pains inflicted on them in the last seven years.

Atiku, who was responding to the statement by the Tinubu campaign, said the APC candidate has no business seeking the people’s mandate because he deceived them in 2015.

The PDP candidate in a statement by spokesperson of the Atiku-Okowa Presidential Campaign Organisation Kola Ologbondiyan, said there is no comparison between Nigeria’s years of prosperity under PDP and “the famished years of the APC in office.

“It is as clear as the sunlight that life in Nigeria was exceptionally better under the PDP before Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his APC beguiled Nigerians and brought in a deceptive, corrupt and incompetent administration that has wrecked our economy and foisted an era of pain, sorrow, anguish and mass killing on our nation.”

