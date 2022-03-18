News

…apologises as Obiano’s wife, Bianca drama mars inauguration

Posted on Author Festus Abu, Okey Maduforo and Echezona Okafor

The physical fight between Ebele, wife of outgoing governor Willie Obiano, and Bianca, wife of the late Biafra warlord Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, took the shine off Prof. Charles Soludo’s inauguration as the new Governor of Anambra State yesterday. Obiano came to Government House Awka to hand over power to the former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) GovernorSoludo after eight years as governor of the South East state but the slapping drama between his wife and Bianca stole the show.

Mrs Obiano, who many believed had come to the function prepared for a fight with Mrs Ojukwu, moved to the front row where the former Ambassador to Spain was seated and allegedly engaged her in a verbal clash. Our correspondent, who was at the venue, reported that Ebele allegedly rained curses on Bianca, causing the latter to slap her while she (Mrs Obiano) allegedly held and drew Ojukwu’s hair before security officials separated both women. It was learnt that she was advised by the security men to drive down to a faraway junction and turn into a smaller gate leading to Government House but she allegedly refused. According to sources, she instead walked from to the main gate abandoning her convoy, where she also reportedly caused a stir, before the gate was opened for her. However, the new governor, who was obviously embarrassed by the development, announced that in the next one week he would name his cabinet, adding that he would conduct the local government election on or before two years.

The former UNN lecturer also promised that his government would take care of the security challenges facing the state. He urged separatist groups – Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) – to support his government’s move to ensure peace in the state. Meanwhile, Soludo has apologised for the fisticuffs betweenEbeleandBiancaduring his inauguration. In a statement by his media aide, JoeAnatune, hedescribed theincidentas“abreachof protocol”, promisingthattheissue would be resolved.

 

