Apologize for inflicting pains on Nigerians, Atiku replies Tinubu

Posted on

Onyekachi Eze
ABUJA
The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, said the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu and his party should apologise to Nigerians for the pains inflicted on them in the past seven years.
Atiku, who was responding to the statement by Tinubu campaign, said the APC candidate has no business seeking the people’s mandate because he deceived them in 2015.
The PDP candidate, in a statement by spokesperson of Atiku-Okowa Presidential Campaign Organisation, Kola Ologbondiyan, said there is no comparison between Nigeria’s years of prosperity under PDP and “the famished years of the APC in office.
“It is as clear as the sunlight that life in Nigeria was exceptionally better under the PDP before Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his APC beguiled Nigerians and brought in a deceptive, corrupt and incompetent administration that has wrecked our economy and foisted an era of pain, sorrow, anguish and mass killing on our nation.”
The statement described as unfortunate that at a time when Nigerians expected Tinubu to be remorseful and ask for forgiveness, he is going around with another box of lies with which he intends to beguile Nigerians once again.
“If there is any political party in the world that should never seek for electoral votes because of its many failures, that party is the incompetent, deceptive and insensitive APC.
“Nigerians are already aware that the Tinubu campaign is trying to divert public attention from its inability to articulate or process issues of governance as well as Asiwaju Tinubu’s incapacity to debate either in the media or public space.
“The continued resort of the TInubu/ Shettima campaign to diversionary tactic shows Tinubu’s acceptance of the superiority of the candidate of the People Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar,” the statement added.
It challenged the Tinubu/Shettima campaign to respond to the litany of allegations against Tinubu, such as perjury, forgery, identity theft as well as forfeiture of $460,000 to the United States of America.
“After that, they should help Asiwaju Tinubu to draft a letter of apology to Nigerians for deceiving and making them suffer this much,” Atiku added.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

