Apongbon: Brokers advise LASG on tackling fire outbreaks

The Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers, NCRIB, has advised Lagos State Government to accelerate sanitary initiatives, especially in vulnerable areas of the state and embark on more aggressive public campaigns on how the citizens could become more responsible for their assets and those of the government.

 

The NCRIB President, Rotimi Edu, while sympathising with Lagos State Government over the Apongbon fire disaster where valuables worth millions of naira were destroyed, also utilised the opportunity to underscore the critical place of insurance in risk mitigation, particularly in the protection of assets of the lowly in market places.

 

Edu, in a sympathy letter to the Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said that the Council was pained by the avoidable disaster, especially at a time when the state government was deploying all strategies towards protecting lives and properties of Lagosians.

 

“With this, government should turn more attention on insurance of markets across the country, in order to provide safety and succor the victims in the event of the aftermath of losses to human and material assets as this case in point,” Edu asserted.

 

