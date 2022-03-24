Apongbon Inferno: Lagos shuts Eko Bridge

Following the inferno which engulfed Apongbon under bridge axis of the Eko Bridge, the Lagos State Government has shut the bridge while diverting traffic for the safety of motorists. This is even as commuters in the state have blamed the state government for the incident, saying that both the state and local governments allowed traders and all manner of people to convert underneath the bridge to shops and market despite the obvious danger. Highlighting the alternative routes, the Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde explained that integrity assessment will be carried out to ascertain the level of damage caused by the fire incidence for adequate rehabilitation of the bridge. Oladeinde advised motorists heading towards Apongbon from Surulere and its environs to use Ijora/Apapa route or Leventis/UBA Roundabout to connect Marina and their desired destinations. Alternatively he also advised motorists to use Ebute Ero to link inner Marina and Third Mainland Bridge to continue their journey, affirming that the State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) is already on ground along the alternative routes to minimise inconveniences. The Transport Commissioner empathised with owners of shops razed during the inferno, assuring that the state government is fully committed to ensuring safety of the commuting public within the metropolis. While blaming the state government for the incident, Mr John Kayode, a civil engineer accused the state government of not being proactive enough, saying that the disaster was avoidable. “This is the only country where abnormalities are seen as normal. Where in the world underneath the bridge are converted to the market as you see in Lagos?
Related Articles
Lagos: Police nab two robbers with pistol
Police in Lagos have arrested two suspected armed robbers on the Lekki-Epe Expressway. The suspects – Okorocha Covenant (28) and Adigun Jeremiah (27) – were arrested at Jakande bus stop while their accomplice fled. The suspects were arrested by the Anti-Crime Patrol Team attached to Ilasan Division. The police intercepted three men on […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Ogun: Customs impound police van conveying smuggled rice
The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Ogun 1 Area Command, have impounded a suspected police van allegedly used to convey bags of smuggled foreign rice in Ogun State. The Controller, Bamidele Makinde, disclosed this Tuesday while briefing journalists in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. According to him, the Hillux van, with police number plate, PF […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Man asks soldier to shoot police over impounded vehicle
A 32-year-old man, Adam Oluremi, has been arrested for allegedly driving a car with a cover number plate on Victoria Island, Lagos. It was learnt that immediately his car was impounded, the driver went to mobilise a military man who threatened to shoot the policemen who seized his vehicle. The policemen were […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)