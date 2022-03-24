Metro & Crime

Apongbon Inferno: Lagos shuts Eko Bridge

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Following the inferno which engulfed Apongbon under bridge axis of the Eko Bridge, the Lagos State Government has shut the bridge while diverting traffic for the safety of motorists. This is even as commuters in the state have blamed the state government for the incident, saying that both the state and local governments allowed traders and all manner of people to convert underneath the bridge to shops and market despite the obvious danger. Highlighting the alternative routes, the Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde explained that integrity assessment will be carried out to ascertain the level of damage caused by the fire incidence for adequate rehabilitation of the bridge. Oladeinde advised motorists heading towards Apongbon from Surulere and its environs to use Ijora/Apapa route or Leventis/UBA Roundabout to connect Marina and their desired destinations. Alternatively he also advised motorists to use Ebute Ero to link inner Marina and Third Mainland Bridge to continue their journey, affirming that the State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) is already on ground along the alternative routes to minimise inconveniences. The Transport Commissioner empathised with owners of shops razed during the inferno, assuring that the state government is fully committed to ensuring safety of the commuting public within the metropolis. While blaming the state government for the incident, Mr John Kayode, a civil engineer accused the state government of not being proactive enough, saying that the disaster was avoidable. “This is the only country where abnormalities are seen as normal. Where in the world underneath the bridge are converted to the market as you see in Lagos?

 

