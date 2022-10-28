Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere: An oasis of succour @49

I n every generation, God has always chosen human vessels that He uses to truly mirror Himself and His divine will to mankind. At a time when the love of many has run cold and the self has led many clergymen, especially the Pentecostals, to misconstrue the purpose of tithe and their duties to mankind, God has raised a selfless gospel general, Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere, General Overseer of Omega Power Ministry, to practically mirror love to the world; and the divine intention upon which God founded tithing and even prosperity to his fellow clergymen. God’s intention is that wealth should be utilised to improve the lives of the poor or underprivileged.

Children of God are called to give taste and light to the lives of the forlorn and thereby truly become both the salt and the light of the world. Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere has continued to do this over the years through the OPM Foundation in Port Harcourt, Nigeria. In fact, the rest of the world who see his good works have continued to glorify God even when they are yet to have met this great apostle.

Saturday, 22nd October, 2022 was Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere’s 49th birthday anniversary. I stumbled on the gold-plated online celebration of this divine donation to mankind by his numerous beneficiaries outside the country, the felicitations by staff of OPM free hospitals and the soullessly inspiring birthday song of innocent wards of OPM free schools. Faces of the cute OPM free schools children evinced that through Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere, the kingdom of God which we were taught to pray for in Matthew 6:10 has come down to earth for them and that the will of God in their individual lives were manifesting!

I have yet to meet Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere, but I encounter him in galaxies of positive testimonies of his daily gospel living through which he has continued to simplify the gospel by mirroring and translating in concrete terms the love of God to mankind. Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere’s sacrificial actions and projects solve existential needs and challenges of less-privileged and ordinary people who are oftentimes not connected to him by blood, tribe, religion and ideology.

Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere is one man who does not just preach the gospel: He practices it! Nigerians will not forget in a hurry how Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere is transforming the lives of Nollywood actor, Aguba, and the family of the young Nigerian Christian martyr, Deborah Samuel, respectively.

Younger brother to Deborah is already on a foreign scholarship! At a time when many clergymen chose to invest accruals from tithes in private jets, cathedrals, profit-oriented schools and many other mundane things, Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere chose to radically invest his earnings in the lowly over and above private jets and palatial cathedrals. As at the last count, Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere has built and effectively runs 22 free schools, two worldclass free hospitals, 18 free estates and is building a free university! The qualification of these establishments as free is true both in the letters and spirit of the word. In a country where means of livelihood or survival has become a rarity, Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere has built many support industries like bakeries, water factories etc. from where he has continued to provide wellremunerated employment opportunities to people.

In what has been rightly described as a comprehensive kingdom package, Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere through his network of friends, associates and large army of established grateful beneficiaries/mentees has been able to give overseas job opportunities to more than 2000 persons; and to provide countless others with sponsored foreign and local scholarships as well as natal and other types of medicare. Need one count the number of widows he built houses for? Or the many young and old people he rehabilitated and provided with start-up capitals to transit from poverty to economic independence? An ideal preacher and soul winner, Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere preaches through his gospel-based sacrificial lifestyle; and has become an oasis of succour to humanity in the loveless desert that the world has become.

He has practically become salt and light to many people, sweetening and lighting up their otherwise bitter and dark lives in the manner that Jesus Christ charged His apostles to do. Apostles Chibuzor Gift Chinyere was born in Abia State on 22nd October, 1973. He is married to the love of his life, Evangelist Nkechi Juliet Chinyere, and their union is blessed with a daughter. This great mirror of God’s love has given a greater percentage of mankind more lift than the majority of the Nigerian governors who queued to receive national honours from President Muhammadu Buhari barely a fortnight ago.

If a prophet had honour in his hometown, this ‘Grand Commander of Succour’ (GCOS) would have been captured by the selection committee on national honours for proper recognition. As this Divine Donation to mankind and ‘Grand Commander of Succour’ marks his 49th birthday anniversary, I pray that the presence of God continues to be with him. Happy birthday, Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere, GCOS! Congratulations, the Grand Commander of Succour!

