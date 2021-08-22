Apostle Chika acquires Challenger jet

A US-based Nigerian pastor, Apostle Chika Nnadi Onuzo, has just acquired a Challenger Jet. Sunday Telegraph reliably learnt that Apostle Onuzo, who is the Senior Pastor of Resurrection House for All Nations, Atlanta, reportedly acquired a Challenger Jet to enhance his service in God’s vineyard. The news of the jet acquisition was broken by his friend and brother in ministry, Bishop Humphrey Erumaka of WordBased Assembly, Okota, Lagos. Bishop Erumaka revealed the development in a post he shared on Facebook recently. According to Bishop Humphrey, he flew all the way from Lagos to Atlanta to pray on the newly acquired aircraft. Bishop Erumaka wrote then on his Facebook page: “Just flying into Atlanta to fellowship and pray on the demand with my friend Apostle Chika Onuzo over his newly acquired Challenger Jet for the kingdom work. It was a great time indeed.”

