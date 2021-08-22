Faith

Apostle Chika acquires Challenger jet

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0

A US-based Nigerian pastor, Apostle Chika Nnadi Onuzo, has just acquired a Challenger Jet. Sunday Telegraph reliably learnt that Apostle Onuzo, who is the Senior Pastor of Resurrection House for All Nations, Atlanta, reportedly acquired a Challenger Jet to enhance his service in God’s vineyard. The news of the jet acquisition was broken by his friend and brother in ministry, Bishop Humphrey Erumaka of WordBased Assembly, Okota, Lagos. Bishop Erumaka revealed the development in a post he shared on Facebook recently. According to Bishop Humphrey, he flew all the way from Lagos to Atlanta to pray on the newly acquired aircraft. Bishop Erumaka wrote then on his Facebook page: “Just flying into Atlanta to fellowship and pray on the demand with my friend Apostle Chika Onuzo over his newly acquired Challenger Jet for the kingdom work. It was a great time indeed.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Faith

Christians are God’s battle axe

Posted on Author Pastor Lazarus Muoka

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0 The gospel preaching arena is indeed a battle field between the kingdom of God and that of the darkness in which our Lord Jesus Christ is leading the people of God while Satan the Devil is at the head of the evil ones.   There is constant competition and scramble for converts into their […]
Faith

Democracy Day: Interreligious Council preaches tolerance, true democratic culture

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0 The Nigeria Interreligious Council (NIREC) has urged Nigerians to imbibe the attitude of tolerance in their relations with one another for peace and development of the country.   The Executive Secretary of the council, Rev. Fr. Cornelius Afebu-Omonokhua, who spoke to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos State, admonished political party leaders […]
Faith

Tithes, offerings should be for church members’ welfare –Pastor Olayemi

Posted on Author interview with TAI ANYANWU

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0 The General Overseer of Ever Increasing Anointing Ministries, Taiye E. Olayemi, talks about the unique moves of God in the church during the pandemic, survival strategies and how tithes, offerings should be utilized in this interview with TAI ANYANWU   What major development took place in your church following the lockdown, at the outbreak […]

Leave a Reply

Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica