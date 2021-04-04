Apostle Lebile: Stop using Cherubim and Seraphim for personal gains

he Acting Spiritual Head of the Eternal Order of the Cherubim and Seraphim (ESOCS), Elder/Apostle/ Prophet Michael Lebile, stirred the Hornet’s nest recently when he stated that Cherubim and Seraphim (C&S) is not a church. The remarks attracted attacks from lots of Seraphs as the C&S faithful are called. He clears the air on this controversial statement in this interview with TAI ANYANWU

How do you rate the Cherubim and Seraphim among other church organizations?

The Cherubim and Seraphim (C&S) Band is the first Pentecostal movement in Africa, and ought to be at the forefront of preaching the gospel and winning souls for the kingdom of God. This is why the band was established by God in the first place.

The Bible says in the Book of Prophet Hosea 4:6, “My people are destroyed for lack of knowledge…” It’s very disheartening to see the organization in this unhealthy state. So, it’s like comparing it to what happened in 2 Kings 2:19b, which say: “Behold, I pray thee, the foundation of this city is pleasant, as the Lord said: but water is naught and the ground barren.”

But the promise of God for the band would come to fulfillment as the last Ark of salvation on earth. No one is ready to learn and be corrected but they forgot that you cannot be Primate/Founder in a calling you don’t know anything about.

The Cherubim and Seraphim Band was established to bring the black race closer to God in a way that will soothe God in our character, behaviors and in total submission to His will for us.

The Book Haggai 2:3, “Who is left among you that saw this house in her first glory? And how do you see it now? Does it not look like nothing in comparison?” But the great prophecy and commission in the book of Haggai 2:9 is “the glory of the latter house shall be greater than of the former, says the Lord of hosts: and in this place will I give peace, says the Lord of hosts.”

If we can go back to the old path as commanded by God in the Book of Jeremiah 6:16 and seek God’s face for deliverance, the glory of this great band will be restored. If the rebels and the self- glorified individuals can humble themselves and work for the glory of God in the band everyone shall benefit and the lost sheep of Israel scattered all over the world will return home and sing seraphic tune that pleases the Lord.

How then did Cherubim and Seraphim lose her frontline position to other church organizations?

The band started losing its frontline position in Christian denominations when every leader sees himself as Baba Aladura, a non-existing title in our constitution.

Some people regard Cherubim and Seraphim as an organization without a leader because the leaders we have represent themselves wherever they go and not the Holy Order. In fact, we are supposed to be the head of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) from onset, but who is that competent leader that will not put himself first in his line of duty?

When the God-chosen leader had no money and did not belong to the group of politicians in garments, he was rejected.

The day they refused to honour the Office of the Alagba and Supreme Authority of the organization, was why we couldn’t fit in among other Church denominations in Nigeria. Yet, that does not take away our spiritual pride and identity. The Holy Band was founded on a solid rock which cannot be shaken.

Could you comment on the fragmentation of Cherubim and Seraphim?

The Cherubim and Seraphim Band is one indivisible organization that cannot be fragmented into different groups.

The band was registered and incorporated as the Eternal Sacred Order of the Cherubim and Seraphim (ESOSC), with a registered certificate No. 316, and with our father, the only Baba Aladura, the Saint Moses Orimolade Tunolase, as the Sole Founder and Alagba 1. So, whoever sees himself/herself as a different group is not true a Cherub and Seraph but a failure that could not operate under the calling of the organization.

The mistake they made is that they forgot that Cherubim and Seraphim is the catchword that the registered body is known for. Those who see themselves as splitter groups should better know themselves as branches of the registered body. Let’s ask them these questions:

On whose authority are they operating? Is their certificate of operation from the registered body? I heard that the Saint Moses Orimolade Tunolase told the remaining members who retained the registered name that if those that fell away, that now referred to themselves as different groups decide to come back as repentant members they should be readmitted to the Holy Band.

We have tried severally to let them see themselves the way God sees them and not the way they see themselves because there are lots of work in the vineyard, but they refused. We are still expecting them.

But those who are still using the Cherubim and Seraphim name for personal gains should desist from it before Jehovah God visits them in His anger. It’s a pity that many Cherubim and Seraphim youths have been brainwashed and debarred from coming to Orimolade to know the truth about their source.

How do you feel about the aged and aging elders of the Holy Order living in abject poverty?

Though some of these elders followed the footsteps of those behind the situations we found the Holy Band today, we cannot judge them. But they too should retrace their footsteps for the glory of God in the Holy Band.

We have no choice but to act well on our part to see to their welfare, then, when they get to the throne of judgment they could face whatever judgment that is meant for them. We have plans to build homes for them because many of them have no personal home, except the ones that live in the vineyard they served.

That’s why we are seeking the face of God for help from philanthropists (members and non-members) who could help take care of the welfare of the elders of the Holy Band.

Many of their children cannot stand on their own; talk less of taking care of the responsibilities of their aging parents. So far they are ministers serving under the Holy Band and do not belong to any occult society; they remain the responsibilities of the Holy Order.

How do you assess the roles being played by Mother Esther Abimbola Ajayi in the affairs of C&S?

Mother Esther Abimbola Ajayi has put in a lot as her contribution towards the development of the Holy Order but she cannot reposition what God has positioned. She did a lot but a few are seen because she did not go through the right channel. She is building individuals and this has cost her a lot of resources. Cherubim and Seraphim have structures. You must know which one comes first.

What should be Mother Esther Abimbola Ajayi’s primary focus in the Holy Order?

When she gets to the Office of the Alagba and Supreme Authority she will be thoroughly briefed. Education is very paramount in every organization. We have no kindergarten, nursery/primary/secondary schools in the Holy Order now. We only have a university which has been under construction since 2005.

She should pray to meet the remaining three women whom God has chosen to make up a team of builders with one common goal. She should not see herself as a primate and founder as some others see themselves today.

She should have it at the back of her mind that there is no competition in the Cherubim and Seraphim Band. She should not give room for people to sing her praise. It could cost her a lot of distractions.

Remember, whatever you do for the development of the Holy Order is for God and humanity because God is the rewarder of all good things.

What are some of the challenges you face as the Acting Spiritual head of the Holy Order?

There are lots of challenges from within and outside, but I depend on God who commissioned me to be there and He has never failed and will never fail.

I don’t receive tithe or offering from any quarter, yet I have the cause to thank God for His call to the service. Renovation of the Office of the Alagba and Supreme Authority, publishing of some important books that will enhance our relationship with God and many other works are pending for lack of finance.

So, my real challenge now is to see and lead the Holy Order to the Promised Land, where every member will see him or herself as a stakeholder.

They should realize that the little money they contribute to the organization makes them part and parcel of the Order, not ordinary members but co-workers in the vineyard of God.

What roles do the Cherubim and Seraphim Youths of the Holy Order play?

Youths are the future of the nation and every good organization. They (Cherubim and Seraphim youths) have vital roles to play in the Holy Order.

That’s why we are working on them to take prominent roles that are made for them. We are looking at having them as ministers in charge of branches, after their orientation on the true liturgy of the organization because they still have the energy to serve in God’s holy sanctuary.

Would you like to clear the air on your recent statement that Cherubim and Seraphim is not a church?

In my recent media interview I said Cherubim and Seraphim is not a church but a nation. I was abused and insulted by many people. I am happy that some people want to know why I said that. Now, let me explain it this way:

The Cherubim and Seraphim Band is the fulfillment of God’s prophecy to mankind. It is a nation of God’s people who were taken out of great tribulations and have washed their robes and made them white in the blood of the Lamb. They are the great multitude which no man could number but stood before the throne and the Lamb singing “Salvation to our God who sits upon the throne and unto the Lamb.”

We are the descendants of the Israelites in Africa that proclaim the glory of our Lord Jesus Christ.

This is a band that our Lord Jesus Christ pleaded on her behalf for 40 years and it took Jehovah God another 40 years to be considered to be established on the earth, which was why the late Saint Moses Orimolade Tunolase was born.

In the Cherubim and Seraphim Band, we have structures and Constitution that guide us as approved by the British Government on February 14, 1930.

We have hierarchy that makes up the cabinet that runs the affairs of the body as a nation as follows: Alagba is the Spiritual Leader/President, Board of Registered Trustees which has a specific number of members.

Then there is the Governing Board which has a specific number of members, Council of Prophets and Council of Ministers, Ambassadors to all nations as well as Special Order of Service.

