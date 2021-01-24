News

Apostle Ogobuobi condemns fake miracle making in churches

The founder of Global Renewal Faith Ministry, Apostle Patrick Ogobuobi, has decried fake miracle making by some pastors. He said a situation whereby some servants of God relish in staging or cooking up fake miracles as pitiable.

 

Speaking to newsmen at the Headquarters of his ministry in Lagos, the cleric lamented that is unfortunately trending these days in Christendom these days.

 

His words: “Any man of God that engages in this evil act is not called by God. Even if he is truly called by God, he has definitely become a backslider and no longer in the faith”. He added that those who engaging in the act are denigrating and making a mockery of the power of God.

 

“They have hoodwinked and deluded the people to the extent that the people are now beginning to doubt even the miracles in the bible,what a fraud,” Evangelist stressed.

 

The servant of God described fake miracle makers as pastors who do not have relationship with God. He added that their prayer life is also poor pointing out that anyone who is filled with the Holy Spirit will certainly not indulge in it. According to Evangelist Ogobuobi, fake miracles has also made many people to doubt everything concerning miracles.

 

”Many people now believe that miracles are no longer real in this generation. “It can be recalled that president Olusegun Obasanjo banned television stations from publicising miracles during his regime because he saw it as deceit. It seems that this illicit and fraudulent practice is not only limited to clerics in Nigeria alone as some of their foreign counterparts have also been accused of the same act.

 

It is imperative to know that this act has put Christianity in a very precarious situation, if nothing is done to restore the confidence of the people, a lot of souls will be lost,” the Evangelist said.

